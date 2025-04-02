Livium secures funds for battery recycling facility

Image: malp/stock.adobe.com

Livium has locked in a grant funding agreement with the Western Australian Government worth approximately $850,000 for a new battery recycling facility.

The grant will be issued under the e-waste infrastructure grants program and will support the ban on sending e-waste to landfill in WA, which took effect on July 1 2024.

The funds will be used to partially fund the development of a battery sorting and dismantling recycling facility in WA owned by Envirostream, Livium’s subsidiary.

The facility will involve the collection, sorting, discharge and storage of batteries.

The batteries will then be transported to Envirostream’s facility in Campbellfield for final processing to mixed metal dust and other metals.

The facility funding award follows Livium receiving a $30 million grant from the Australian Renewable Energy Agency for its lithium ferro phosphate demonstration plant.

“This funding agreement with the WA Government represents another significant step forward in our mission to establish a sustainable national battery recycling ecosystem,” Livium managing director and chief executive officer Simon Linge said.

“The company’s long-term recycling strategy also involves the development of battery processing capabilities in WA and other states once minimum collection volumes are met.”

Further bolstering Livium’s vision is its exclusive recycling agreements with players across the mining and energy sectors, including Infinitev, Hyundai Glovis, LG Energy Solution, Volvo Group Australia, Industrea Mining Equipment, Hithium, ZECO Energy and Hilti Fleet Management.

“By fostering local recycling capabilities, we aim to strengthen Australia’s position in the global battery recycling industry and contribute to a circular economy,” Lange said.

Subscribe to Australian Mining and receive the latest news on product announcements, industry developments, commodities and more.