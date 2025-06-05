Lithium Plus Minerals makes wondrous discovery

Beryllium. Image: Björn Wylezich/stock.adobe.com

Lithium Plus Minerals has uncovered high-grade beryllium mineralisation from reassessing historical drill core at its Spotted Wonder project in the Northern Territory.

The detailed reassessment from the Delmore pegmatite has revealed shallow, high-grade beryllium intercepts including 7m at 0.12 per cent beryllium oxide (BeO) from 4m (SWRC001), 12m at 0.10 per cent BeO from surface (SWRC002), and 11m at 0.11 per cent BeO from 43m (SWRC008).

Beryllium is a rare, lightweight metal valued for its strength, thermal stability and conductivity, with applications in the aerospace and nuclear technology sectors, as well as high-performance electronics.

It is considered a critical mineral by Australia, the US, European Union, Japan, India and Indonesia.

“The identification of high-grade beryllium mineralisation within the Delmore pegmatite marks a significant discovery for Lithium Plus,” Lithium Plus Minerals executive chairman Bin Guo said.

“This not only confirms the polymetallic potential of the Spotted Wonder project but also enhances the strategic importance of our Northern Arunta tenure in hosting critical minerals beyond lithium.”

The Spotted Wonder project is located in the Alcoota region of the Mesoproterozoic Aileron Province within the broader Arunta Block.

Rock chip sampling across the Delmore, Saunders and Poloni prospects has returned beryllium grades of up to 4.6 per cent, 1.23 per cent and two per cent respectively.

“With beryllium now recognised globally as a high-value critical commodity, these results significantly add to our exploration optionality,” Guo said.

“The shallow nature of the mineralisation and its strong association with lithium mineralisation present multiple future development pathways.

“We look forward to our planned exploration activities in the upcoming field season to begin to unlock the full potential of this emerging district.”

Lithium Plus is expected to commence on-ground exploration in the third quarter of 2025, with aims to evaluate the potential for economic extraction of polymetallic mineralisation, particularly via flotation.