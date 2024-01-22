Lithium lion locks in $98 million deal with Ganfeng

Image: Henri Koskinen/stock.adobe.com

Leo Lithium is set to sell five per cent of its Goulamina lithium project in Mali to GFL International (Ganfeng) in a $98 million deal.

Under the sale agreement, Ganfeng will receive an additional five per cent interest in the Goulamina holding company Mali Lithium BV (MLBV).

Post completion of the transaction, Leo Lithium’s interest in Goulamina via MLBV will be 40 per cent and Ganfeng’s interest will be 60 per cent.

An initial $52.7 million will be paid to Leo with the rest of the $98 million to be paid 60 days later, subject to the execution of settlement documentation with the Mali Government.

Leo will remain the operator and manager of Goulamina on completion of the agreement.

The company said the agreement is further evidence of the strong relationship Leo Lithium has built with Ganfeng, China’s largest lithium producer.

“We are proud to be partnering with Ganfeng, a cornerstone partner of Leo Lithium, and the transaction reiterates their continued endorsement and commitment to Goulamina,” Leo managing director Simon Hay said.

“The project has the potential to become a world class operation, and construction is advancing steadily.”

The deal follows on from Ganfeng’s equity investment agreement signed last September which saw the company cover $213 million of the Goulamina project’s capital costs.

The Goulamina lithium project spans 100 square kilometres in the Bougouni region of southern Mali. The project remains on schedule for first spodumene concentrate production in the second quarter of 2024.

