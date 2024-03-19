Lithium Australia and MinRes pilot next-gen tech

Image: Matyas Rehak/shutterstock.com

Lithium Australia has begun piloting its new LieNA processing technology in partnership with Mineral Resources (MinRes).

During the LieNA process, fine spodumene is fed into an autoclave, where it reacts with caustic soda to form a synthetic lithium sodalite.

Lithium is then recovered from the sodalite via a simple, solid/liquid separation step.

LieNA has the potential to process years’ worth of lithium tailings to harvest the fine spodumene for refinement.

The technology was created under a joint development agreement (JDA) between Lithium Australia and MinRes.

Once the pilot program has been successfully completed, Lithium Australia and MinRes will form an equal joint venture (JV) partnership to commercialise the LieNA technology.

“We are excited to announce the commencement of piloting under our JDA with MinRes, marking a significant milestone in our partnership’s progress towards the formation of a JV,” Lithium Australia chief executive officer Simon Linge said.

“The planned JV and licensing model with MinRes can capture a significant opportunity in the lithium market.

LieNA has potential application at new and existing lithium mines, with the royalty model expected to materially expand the company’s market by capturing a fee on all tonnage processed utilising the LieNA technology.

“LieNA is an exciting opportunity for the company, and we will continue to progress activities under the JDA as a top priority.”

The pilot program was launched at ANSTO, a provider of specialist consultancy, process technology, process development and research services to mining and minerals processing industries.

Lithium Australia and ANSTO have an established long-term collaborative relationship on the development of the LieNA processing and other technologies.

Lithium Australia is aiming to lead and enable the global transition to sustainable lithium production.

The company operates one of Australia’s leading battery recyclers, produces critical battery material lithium ferro phosphate, and has developed a patented lithium extraction technology.

