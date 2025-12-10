Liontown inks major lithium offtake deal as it diversifies sales approach

The Kathleen Valley lithium project in WA. Image: Liontown Resources

Fresh from its successful online spodumene auction, Liontown Resources has executed an offtake agreement with Canmax Technologies, one of the world’s leading producers of lithium chemicals and consumers of raw lithium material.

The agreement is for the supply of 150,000 wet metric tonnes of spodumene concentrate over two years, in 2027 and 2028, with pricing to be determined using a formula Liontown said would reference spodumene concentrate indices.

China-based Canmax’s position as a leading manufacturer of lithium-ion battery materials complements Liontown’s existing agreements with its Tier 1 customers.

Liontown managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) Tony Ottaviano said the company is pleased with the agreement.

“Canmax’s participation in our 2025 institutional placement signalled strong confidence in the long-term potential of Kathleen Valley, and this offtake agreement reinforces their commitment,” he said.

With Canmax also manufacturing lithium hydroxide and lithium carbonate, and being a key customer of several Australian and international raw material producers, the partnership becomes even more important for both parties.

The agreement forms part of Liontown’s approach to diversifying its customer base by geography and position on the battery value chain.

“Securing sales linked to spodumene concentrate indices, coupled with continuing our strategy of platform-based spot sales, ensures we realise fair value for the products we produce,” Ottaviano said.

Last month, Liontown held its first online digital spot sale auction for its spodumene concentrate, utilising the MetalsHub sales platform.

The auction attracted more than 50 qualified buyers from nine countries. The winning bid, for the entire 10,000 tonnes, came in at $US1,254 per dry metric tonne, with shipment to take place in January 2026.

At the time, Ottaviano said the auction result was “outstanding” and provided clear validation of the company’s commercialisation strategy.

“We believe a transparent, tangible and auditable digital auction will strengthen price discovery for spodumene concentrate,” he said.

Subscribe to Australian Mining and receive the latest news on product announcements, industry developments, commodities and more.