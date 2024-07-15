Liontown secures key offtake agreement

The Kathleen Valley lithium project in WA. Image: Liontown Resources

Liontown Resources has locked in a short-term offtake agreement with Beijing Sinomine International Trade Co, a company that supplies raw materials such as lithium.

The agreement will see Liontown supply Beijing Sinomine International Trade Co with up to 100,000 dry metric tonnes of spodumene concentrate from its Kathleen Valley lithium project in Western Australia over a 10-month period from September 30.

“Securing a near-term offtake with an established lithium refiner to sell initial volumes over the ramp-up period, de-risks sales during our ramp-up of the plant towards nameplate capacity,” Liontown managing director and chief executive officer Tony Ottaviano said.

“This complements our existing long-term offtakes, which we will progressively bring into effect over the next 12 months as we increase production towards nameplate to support our offtake commitments.”

The agreement with Beijing Sinomine International Trade Co joins Liontown’s portfolio of long-term offtake contracts with Tesla, Ford and LG Energy Solution, the latter of which recently committed $US250 million towards Kathleen Valley.

By the end of the March 2024 quarter, construction at Kathleen Valley had hit the 85 per cent completion mark.

Located about 60km north of Leinster and 680km north-east of Perth, Kathleen Valley holds a mineral resource estimate of 156 million tonnes, with over 80 per cent of the mineral resource classified as measured or indicated.

Kathleen Valley is well on its way to achieve first production by mid-2024, and is expected to produce spodumene at a rate of 500,000 tonnes per annum.

Subscribe to Australian Mining and receive the latest news on product announcements, industry developments, commodities and more.