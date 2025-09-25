Liontown remains strong amid headwinds

The Kathleen Valley lithium project in WA. Image: Liontown Resources

Lithium producer Liontown Resources has had a successful first year of operations, with a break-even cash flow despite lower prices and a mid-financial year ramp up in production.

The company’s full-year financial results for 2024–25 (FY25) show it produced 294,521 dry metric tonnes of lithium concentrate at an average grade of 5.2 per cent lithium oxide. It sold 16 parcels of the material for a total of 283,443 dry metric tonnes, and $298 million in revenue.

The company also had achievements in safety and sustainability terms.

Its lost time to injury frequency rate was 0.92 hours lost for every million worked over FY25, and its operations utilised renewable power for 81 per cent of its total energy needs.

With the production at the Kathleen Valley project in Western Australia now established, Liontown is expecting FY26 to be a transition year, with FY27 and beyond delivering lower costs and a platform for growth.

Liontown has also updated its mineral resource estimate for Kathleen Valley. The total resource now stands at 150 million tonnes at 1.33 per cent lithium oxide. This has fallen slightly since the previous update at the end of FY24 (155 million tonnes at 1.34 per cent lithium oxide), which takes into account mining depletion and updated geological information.

Managing director and chief executive officer Tony Ottaviano said the updated resource estimate demonstrates the high quality of the Kathleen Valley ore body.

“This outcome reflects the robustness of the original definitive feasibility study work and the subsequent grade control drilling reinforcing the quality of the deposit under real operating conditions,” he said.

“Importantly, the ore reserve has been maintained without additional exploration drilling, highlighting the confidence we can place in the ore body as we transition from open pit to underground mining.”

