Liontown leader steps down

Liontown Resources independent non-executive director Craig Williams will retire from the company board on March 31, after acting in the role for over 17 years.

Williams’ decision follows Liontown executing its $550 million debt facility, which was designed to ensure the Kathleen Valley lithium project is funded through its first production and its ramp-up to 3Mtpa (million tonnes per annum) base case.

Williams agreed to remain on the Liontown board in 2022 to provide commercial and operational expertise as the company progressed the development and construction of Kathleen Valley.

“Craig has been an integral part of the Liontown story from its foundation over 17 years ago,” Liontown chair Tim Goyder said.

“Craig has made an enormous and lasting contribution to Liontown, and his input and guidance has been invaluable – helping to steer us on the path which has ultimately delivered huge rewards for our shareholders.

“Craig has made a broad contribution to the mining industry over the course of his 50-year career which should also be recognised.”

Williams was a founding director of Liontown when it first listed on the Australian Securities Exchange in 2006.

Throughout his tenure at Liontown, Williams played an important role in building a battery metals-focused portfolio in Australia. This is illustrated through the discovery, drill-out and evaluation of the Kathleen Valley project.

“Notwithstanding Craig’s well-deserved retirement, the company retains a capable and experienced board that will be delivering first production tonnes at Kathleen Valley in mid-2024 and continuing Liontown’s growth as a world-class battery materials company,” Goyder said.

“On behalf of the board, senior management and shareholders, I would like to sincerely thank Craig for his exceptional contribution to Liontown’s growth and development and wish him and his family the very best for the next chapter.”

