Liontown donates Kathleen Valley pegmatite samples

Liontown Resources has donated five spodumene-rich lithium ore samples from its Kathleen Valley project to the Western Australian Museum’s mineral collection.

These pegmatite samples have been incorporated into the museum’s earth and planetary sciences department, which oversees a reference collection comprising over 30,000 mineral specimens from across Western Australia.

The collection serves as a vital resource for prospectors, industry professionals, and academics.

The initiative to donate these samples was led by Liontown’s senior mine geologist Lincoln Young, who personally delivered the specimens to the museum.

“On behalf of the trustees of the Western Australian Museum, I would like to thank Liontown Resources for their generous donation,” Western Australian Museum curator of minerals Peter Downes said.

“They are an excellent addition to the state’s mineral collection and will be a valuable display and research resource into the future.

“It is good to be able to add specimens from current mining operations to our significant historical holdings from Western Australian pegmatites.”

The Kathleen Valley pegmatite specimens were also recently showcased at the Perth Gem and Mineral Show, an event that gathers professionals from the mineral, gem, and geoscience sectors, fostering collaboration and industry advancements.

The donation underlines Liontown’s commitment to fostering ties with the scientific and academic communities.

It also supports educational initiatives by providing valuable resources for research and knowledge sharing through the museum.

In recent news at the mine, Liontown Resources has dispatched its first shipment of spodumene concentrate from Kathleen Valley.

The shipment, containing 11,855 wet metric tonnes (wmt) of concentrate with a 5.2 per cent of lithium oxide grade, departed the Port of Geraldton on September 27 aboard the MV Eckert Oldendorff.

This milestone marks the first revenue-generating shipment for Liontown from its flagship project.