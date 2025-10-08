LinQ Minerals hits highest gold grades in two decades

Image: onlyyouqj/stock.adobe.com

LinQ Minerals has hit its strongest gold intercept in 25 years at its Gilmore project, signalling growth potential as the high grades gear the company for follow-up drilling.

LinQ’s maiden reverse circulation (Rc) drilling program at the Gidginbung gold project returned with significant results, including one from 5 metres at 11.97 grams per tonne (g/t) gold and 0.57 per cent copper (Cu) from 87 metres.

This was accompanied by another find at 21 metres at 2.63 g/t Au and 0.07 per cent Cu from 149 metres, including 3 metres at 9.07 g/t Au and 0.31 per cent Cu.

LinQ Minerals executive chair Clive Donner said that they are highly encouraged by the initial RC results, delivering consistent shallow, high grade and wide intercepts.

“Results interpretation is currently underway which will guide the next phase of our exploration program at Gidginbung. In parallel we have already commenced drilling at the nearby Dam porphyry Cu-Au deposit,” Donner said.

Meanwhile, LinQ is waiting on assay results from five diamond tail holes that are expected to provide further information and insight into the scale and continuity of mineralisation.

The company’s Gilmore gold-copper project is located between West Wyalong and Temora in New South Wales (NSW), situated in one of the more prolific porphyry copper-gold provinces of the Macquarie Arc in the Lachlan Fold Belt.

This location, in addition to those already mentioned, produced other significant finds such as one from 31 metres at 2.31 g/t Au and 0.12 per cent from 176 Cu, including one from 5 metres at 11.97 g/t Au and 0.57 per cent Cu.

“The gold price continues breaking all-time highs and LinQ Minerals has significant leverage to both gold and copper metals,” Donner said.

“We’re already hosting a global JORC MRE of 516 million tonnes containing roughly 3,7 million ounces of gold and roughly 1.2 million tonnes of copper.

“We expect significant news flow in the near term from the additional Gidginbung assays and the drill program currently underway at the Dam.”

The initial RC results also showed that the system remains open along strike both north and south and down dip.

With assays pending and new drilling already underway, LinQ’s exploration momentum is building, with results expected from both Gidginbung and the Dam in the coming months.

