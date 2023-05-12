Lincom and MDS form partnership

Lincom Group and rock trommels manufacturer MDS have formed a dealership agreement.

The agreement involves Lincom acting as MDS’ exclusive distributor for Western Australia, the Northern Territory and South Australia, as well as Papua New Guinea and New Caledonia.

Lincom Group has been supplying equipment and services to the mining, quarrying, recycling and waste industries for over 27 years. The company’s extensive portfolio includes mobile crushers, screeners, conveyors, and other specialised equipment.

MDS, a Terex brand, has a history which spans 28 years, where it has provided heavy-duty rock trommels that possess efficient productivity and can screen rocks as large as 800mm.

MDS’ rock trommels feature hydraulic jacking legs, remote control, modular drums, drum cleaners and electronic systems to monitor and control aspects of the trommel.

The company’s range includes mobile, semi-mobile or static, and its trommels are built for harsh conditions and are built to last, with capacities from between 350 to 1000 tons per hour.

Speaking about the partnership, Lincom Group chief executive officer Stephen Watterson said the partnership with MDS is a testament to the company’s core value of supplying the best equipment.

“We are thrilled to be the exclusive distributors of MDS heavy-duty rock trommels in key regions. We are excited to be working with such an innovative manufacturer and look forward to bringing their industry-leading equipment to our customers,” Watterson said.

The first MDS M515 track trommel is due to arrive in late 2023, which will feature fold-out stockpiling conveyors and is ideal for creating Riprap and recovering rocks that are mixed with clay and other sticky materials.