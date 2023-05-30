Lighting the way

Earthtrack Group is a leading supplier of specialist LED and solar lighting equipment designed for mine sites that need reliable, low-maintenance and emissions-free solutions.

As sustainability remains a significant focus of the Australian mining industry, solar technology is increasingly viewed as a viable way to achieve meaningful emission reductions.

Since 2012, Earthtrack has been partnering with mining industry customers to support their emission reductions efforts through the provision of reliable, versatile, low-maintenance and cost-effective solar-powered LED lighting.

“Earthtrack’s signature mega, maxi and mini solar towers, designed for off-grid sites, are manufactured in Australia and capable of operating in harsh and remote mining environments with ISO 9001 quality assurance,” the company said.

With an experienced in-house design team, Earthtrack can also provide tailored, site-specific solutions that are safe and are easy to install. Lighting designs and site audits can assist with understanding where lighting can be improved.

The Earthlight solar mega towers offer extra powerful and reliable flood lighting up to 47,000 lumens, with the units featuring four heavy-duty solar panels.

“They are a great solution for solar-powered, energy-efficient LED lighting to help your site become carbon-neutral,” the company said.

“Going solar eliminates electricity, trenching and cabling costs which can be significant on a remote site, and the benefits of low-voltage solar systems also makes them safer.

“Using Earthlight solar mega towers means your site can operate 24–7, with low maintenance and easy-to-install lighting. Lights will switch on and off automatically and there is no time-consuming diesel refuelling required, no noise and absolutely no fumes or smoke.”

These operational benefits extend across the Earthlight maxi and mini solar towers. The maxi tower provides 3–4 days’ autonomous use without sunlight and is manufactured for C-class harsh environments.

Earthtrack recently launched an addition to its remote range – the Elion solar street light tower.

Elion represents a new generation of powerful and reliable streetlight, offering up to 12,000 lumens in singular model and 14,000 lumens in twin model.

The unit features whisper-quiet operation and zero carbon emissions, and is renewable-energy-powered for maximum environmental benefits.

“Elion can be installed in-ground or on a concrete block, with a pole-mounted secure control box and high-powered lighting powered by long-lasting lithium batteries,” the company said. “This results in the capacity for a site to operate 24–7 with low maintenance easy-to-install lighting.

“The efficient lithium battery storage means that site workers will have a few days of lighting even if there are a few days of bad weather or low sunlight.”

A solution specific to the mining industry is Earthtrack’s Kestrel conveyor light series, which offers a wide range of options, including standard emergency battery back-up, amber animal-friendly options, green-chip eyewash and solar models. The cost-effective bat-wing design offers ultimate quality and reliability, the company said.

Earthtrack has also created a range of high-performance products designed to perform around hazardous or explosive materials, high temperatures, water, moisture and dust exposure, high vibrations or impact-prone areas for underground mining, oil and gas, and other industrial applications.

The company’s high bays are work lights used to illuminate areas with high ceilings, such as industrial workshops, sheds, critical operation applications, and warehouse-area lighting.

Importantly, LED high bay lights save money and power, are low maintenance and, according to Earthtrack, are 50 per cent cheaper to run than conventional metal halide work lights.

“Whether you’re after general commercial LED work lights or specific industrial LED lights in Australia, you can trust Earthtrack’s quality site lighting solutions,” the company said.

“We’re leading the way in LED work lights in Australia, with a wide range of products to suit every client’s requirement. Our LED work lights mean lower costs and maintenance.

“Add in compliance with Australian Standards, and you have a solution that makes sense.”