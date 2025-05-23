Liebherr’s golden sustainability efforts

Image: Liebherr Group

Liebherr-MCCtec GmbH has once again taken the title of the prestigious EcoVadis gold medal for sustainable business practices, securing its place among the top two per cent of companies in its industry worldwide.

This is the fourth consecutive year that Liebherr-MCCtec GmbH, a division of the Liebherr Group, has landed the gold rating, which is only awarded to the top five per cent of more than 150,000 companies assessed globally by EcoVadis.

The rating evaluates performance in four key areas: environment, labour and human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement.

In 2024, Liebherr-MCCtec GmbH made significant progress in sustainability, surpassing its previous year’s performance through targeted initiatives and measurable outcomes.

Key developments included the integration of new technologies to reduce CO2 emissions at production facilities and the launch of an energy efficiency program that lowered overall consumption.

The company expanded its ISO certifications to additional sites, reinforcing its commitment to international standards and continuous improvement.

Ethical standards and sustainable procurement practices were also enhanced, supporting broader efforts across the supply chain.

Liebherr also created a detailed decarbonisation strategy and roadmap, setting clear targets to cut emissions and reach net-zero goals by 2030.

Since 2021, the company reduced its locally generated CO2 emissions by 10 per cent annually, in line with the objectives of the Paris Climate Agreement.

Liebherr-MCCtec GmbH operates production facilities in Nenzing, Austria; Rostock, Germany; Killarney, Ireland; and Sunderland, United Kingdom, all of which have contributed to its sustainability success.

