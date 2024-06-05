Liebherr shines like gold

A T 246 haul truck. Image: Liebherr

Liebherr-MCCtec GmbH, a division of the Liebherr Group, has received the gold medal from renowned sustainability rating agency EcoVadis for the third time in a row.

Liebherr-MCCtec GmbH coordinates Liebherr’s business activities in crawler cranes and duty cycle crawler cranes, as well as piling and drilling rigs from the construction machinery sector.

This year, Liebherr-MCCtec GmbH moved from the top two per cent to the top one per cent of all companies in its industry rated by EcoVadis.

“Being awarded the EcoVadis gold medal once again is a confirmation of our efforts to further improve in terms of sustainability and social responsibility,” Liebherr-MCCtec GmbH corporate responsibility manager Tatjana Grissemann-Peter said.

“We are proud of our progress and remain committed to developing innovative solutions to make a positive contribution to our society and the environment.”

Such progress includes the introduction or expansion of ISO certifications in occupational safety and information security at Liebherr-MCCtec GmbH’s four European sites and the definition of new quantitative targets in its Corporate Responsibility policy.

New targets have been defined up to 2030, including certification to the highest standards for quality, occupational safety, energy, environment, and information security.

As part of its commitment to the UN Global Compact, Liebherr-MCCtec GmbH has published an extended report in 2023 containing detailed information on governance, human rights, labour standards, environmental protection and anti-corruption.

Another milestone is the development of a greenhouse gas management and decarbonisation strategy by 2030, which is based on the identification of various CO2 reduction measures and the setting of corresponding targets.

In the production plants, this includes converting the heating systems, electrifying the vehicle fleet, and using alternative fuels such as HVO for testing the cranes produced.

95 per cent of the electricity used at all four production plants is already generated from renewable energies.

