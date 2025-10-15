Liebherr helps optimise excavating operations in Canada

Liebherr R 922 crawler excavator. Image: Liebherr

Liebherr has helped optimise operations in Canada thanks to its R992 crawler excavator being used by L. Walter & Sons Excavating.

Based in Ontario, southern Canada, L. Walter & Sons Excavating currently operates a solid rock quarry with particularly challenging working conditions, including the extraction of heavy materials of 2.2 t/m3 density, large-size blocks and abrasive rock.

The R 992 crawler excavator has been described as the “obvious strategic choice” due to tailor-made performance for difficult environments.

The machine’s main purpose, Liebherr said, is loading 40-tonne articulated dumper trucks which can be done in three passes – attesting to the R992’s power and efficiency.

The machinery was chosen by L.Walter & Sons Excavating as it fit project requirements – with the R 992 being fitted with a 7.2m boom and a bucket with a 6.2 cubic metre capacity and width of 2,300mm.

This was something appreciated by the team at L. Walter & Sons Excavating – helping to reduce wait time and operating costs.

“What won us over was the combination of power, speed, reliability and production quality. The R 992 checks all these boxes: it offers impressive power, very short cycle times and a perfect finished design,” vice-president Matt Walter said.

Designed for the most challenging environments in the extraction sector, the generation 6.2 R 992 crawler excavator features significant improvements in terms of diesel consumption and operator assistance functions.

With an operating weight of 94 tonnes, the R 992 has established itself as a stable and powerful machine. In addition to its technical capabilities, it incorporates functionalities designed with operators and their safety in mind, including a spacious operator’s cab.

The R 992 is part of a new range of large-capacity Liebherr crawler excavators designed for intensive applications, especially in the mining and quarrying extraction sectors and in bulk earthmoving.

Subscribe to Australian Mining and receive the latest news on product announcements, industry developments, commodities and more.