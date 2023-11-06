Liebherr debuts R 930 Tunnel excavator

Liebherr has expanded its tunnel excavator range by introducing the new R 930 Tunnel crawler excavator globally.

The R 930 Tunnel is an excavator that was specifically designed by Liebherr-France SAS in Colmar for underground construction sites, and it will replace the R 924 Compact Tunnel.

“The R 930 Tunnel has been designed to meet as fully as possible the demands of underground construction sites, which often present tight spaces with difficult access,” Liebherr said.

The R 930 Tunnel’s attachment is available in two lengths and features a bearing that can swivel to 2 x 45° (degree) angles, allowing the excavation profile to be followed.

Its LED headlights will help operations reduce collision risks with construction site personnel and walls, and its cylinders and hoses have been positioned for maximum protection from potential impacts, in turn limiting damage to them.

“The new R 930 Tunnel crawler excavator can be equipped with the Liebherr quick coupling system, which allows tools to be changed easily and quickly,” Liebherr said.

The R 930 Tunnel can also be equipped with a cutter or hammer to cover a broad area of applications for underground construction sites.

Its also equipped with a grading blade that can help create a flat ground surface so the machine can be stabilised on uneven ground, which protects the undercarriage and crawler drives against rubble impact.

