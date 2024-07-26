Liebherr celebrates 100,000th machine

Image: Andrey_Popov/shutterstock.com

Liebherr has produced its 100,000th machine at its founding site in Kirchdorf an der Iller, Germany.

The anniversary vehicle is a LH 22 M Industry, a mobile material handling machine equipped with the latest engine and hydraulics technology.

Developed in-house by Liebherr, the main focus of the LH 22 M Industry is enhancing fuel efficiency and material handling performance. The LH 22 M Industry is currently on its sixth generation.

To commemorate its significance, the 100,000th machine features a large ‘100,000’ on the side in large black numbers on white background colouring as opposed to the standard yellow.

The machine was presented to employees for the first time as part of Liebherr Group’s 75th anniversary celebrations, with all employees given the opportunity to sign the LH 22 M Industry personally.

“Like all Liebherr mobile material handling machines, the anniversary machine is characterized by high flexibility and exceptional mobility,” Liebherr said.

“The LH 22 M Industry impresses with its sturdy and compact design, which makes it particularly suitable for deployment in the area of recycling.”

The machine’s attachment is available in multiple versions so various industrial industry applications.

“The 100,000 machine is equipped with a sorting grapple, making it ideal for demolition or recycling applications,” Liebherr said.

Founded in 1949, Liebherr is an original equipment manufacturer that employs nearly 50,000 people in over 50 countries worldwide.

