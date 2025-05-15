Liebherr and ZF hit 10,000th loader milestone

Image: Liebherr

Liebherr has hit a major milestone with the 10,000th XPower wheel loader rolling off its Bischofshofen production line.

The achievement marks a celebration of Liebherr’s long-standing partnership with transmission specialist ZF Friedrichshafen AG.

The XPower travel drive combines hydrostatic and mechanical drives, offering both precision and power across different terrains and applications.

The hydrostatic drive delivers maximum efficiency for short loading cycles, while the mechanical drive provides the strength and fuel economy needed for long hauls and uphill work.

“This means that the XPower offers the highest efficiency in material pick-up and transport, as well as optimum acceleration and maximum performance in all loading cycles – even over long distances,” Liebherr plant managing director of technology Herbert Pfab said.

The XPower boasts power-split ZF transmission, continuously and automatically adjusting the mixing ratio between the two drive paths, keeping the loader operating at peak performance no matter the job.

With more than 64 million operating hours already clocked by XPower models, the transmission’s durability and reliability have been well proven in the field.

“The transmission from our partner ZF is a key component of the drivetrain in our XPower wheel loaders,” Bischofshofen head of quality management Gerhard Pirnbacher said.

Liebherr’s close collaboration with ZF has allowed for precise integration of the transmission into the entire drive system, significantly reducing fuel use compared to conventional loaders.

The machine is designed for longevity, low maintenance and heavy-duty mining environments.

The L 580 XPower anniversary model will be delivered to the BERGER Group in Passau and set to operate at a BERGER Rohstoffe GmbH quarry in the Bavarian Forest, featuring special decals and a hand-signed transmission by ZF employees, adding a personal touch to the landmark machine.

