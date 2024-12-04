Liebherr and Fortescue: Partnering to make history

Since introducing the Liebherr R 9400 excavator in 2011, Fortescue has consistently relied on its performance and productivity. Image: Liebherr

In December 2023, Fortescue moved one step closer to its decarbonisation goal with the deployment of a Liebherr R 9400 E, Australia’s first operational electric excavator on a mine site.

Fortescue and Liebherr are no strangers to making history.

Such was the case in December 2023 when Fortescue deployed Australia’s first operational electric R 9400 excavator from Liebherr in backhoe configuration, a significant step for sustainable mining.

Since then, additional R 9400 E excavators have been commissioned across Fortescue sites in Western Australia.

Fortescue and Liebherr recently announced they will deploy 475 Liebherr battery-electric haul trucks, electric excavators and battery-powered dozers across Fortescue’s Western Australian iron ore operations, creating an all-electric, zero-emission ecosystem of mining machinery to help eliminate fossil fuels.

The haul trucks and dozers will be powered by Fortescue’s battery-electric power system developed inhouse by Fortescue Zero – Fortescue’s technology arm.

“Our collaboration is all about pushing the boundaries of mining innovation,” Liebherr Australia key account manager Olivier Laurent said.

“With the introduction of the electric R 9400, we’re entering a new era of efficiency and sustainability, and this is just the beginning.”

Known for its long-standing success with Liebherr’s R 9400 excavators, which dates back to 2011, Fortescue is now transitioning to electric machinery, advancing both mining efficiency and environmental responsibility.

This trust underscores Fortescue’s commitment to high-performance equipment that meets – and exceeds – demanding operational requirements.

The R 9400 has been a standout in the mining sector for the past six years, with over 130 units operating globally across various commodities.

Its advanced design enables more material to be moved with less energy, making it one of the most energy-efficient hydraulic excavators in Liebherr’s portfolio. In Australia, it’s a go-to for iron ore, gold and coal mining.

Equipped with a 24m³ backhoe bucket – the largest in its class – the R 9400 boosts productivity by moving extra tonnes of material per pass.

Fortescue’s ambitious plan to decarbonise its Australian iron ore operations and achieve ‘Real Zero’ terrestrial emissions by 2030 is making significant progress with the deployment of multiple R 9400 E excavators, and Fortescue’s wider investment in decarbonisation technologies and renewable energy infrastructure.

The R 9400 E is powered by a 6.6 kilovolt substation, utilising over 2km of high-voltage trailing cable.

The excavator also uses the automated, hydraulically driven Liebherr cable reel, an automated, hydraulically driven solution to manage the excavator’s electric cable during operation. Liebherr’s cable reel offers approximately 300m of free cable for enhanced operational efficiency.

This move is not just a step-change but a transformative leap towards a sustainable mining model.

Fortescue has experienced a number of benefits since introducing the R 9400 E, including a reduction in diesel consumption, fewer component replacements, a longer lifespan and increased breakout force.

“Our work with Fortescue isn’t just about meeting today’s decarbonisation goals; it’s about redefining mining’s future,” Liebherr Future Industries Project executive general manager Paul Murphy said. “It’s a bold step in ensuring that future generations will inherit a mining industry redefined by innovation and responsibility.

“The R 9400 E and this project with Fortescue exemplifies our commitment to decarbonisation, enabling an industry-wide shift towards cleaner, more efficient operations. It’s a bold step in ensuring that future generations will inherit a mining industry redefined by innovation and responsibility.”

Fortescue and Liebherr continue to lead the industry with their innovative solutions and are committed to having a large-scale zero-emission mining ecosystem operational by 2030.

This feature appeared in the December 2024 issue of Australian Mining.