Leading the way in a Booming sector

BOOM Logistics is a trusted service provider to the Australian resources industry. Image: BOOM Logistics

From shutdowns to tailored logistics solutions, Australian-owned BOOM Logistics has been providing comprehensive project services to customers across a range of industries for 20-plus years.

Ever since BOOM Logistics was founded in 2000 and listed on the ASX in 2003, the company has made its mark in a wide range of Australian industries, especially the resources sector.

“We provide services to a range of customers across the mining, oil and gas, infrastructure, defence, renewables and heavy plant sectors,” BOOM Logistics general manager – West Coast Lester Fernandez told Australian Mining.

“BOOM Logistics is also the only ASX-listed crane service provider in the Australian market. We are owned by Australians, we employ Australians, and we service Australian industry.”

The company currently carries out most of its mining services and capabilities in Western Australia, Queensland and New South Wales.

“In Western Australia, we have involvement in gold, lithium and nickel, and in Queensland and New South Wales, we work with coal customers to provide lifting, shifting and maintenance services for their mine sites,” Fernandez said.

“These services include the building of infrastructure, the construction and maintenance of dump trucks, mining excavators and draglines through to complete mine shutdowns.”

Over the years, the teams within BOOM Logistics have worked closely with customers to better understand the demands they face and to tailor specific packages of services for each customer.

This collaborative approach enables BOOM Logistics to provide the resources sector with complete project services involving heavy lift projects completed with fit-for-purpose assets, on-site management, specialist labour services, scheduling and facilities maintenance requirements.

Shutdowns are a critical aspect of mining operations, and BOOM Logistics understands the gravity of downtime.

“Every minute counts during a shutdown,” Fernandez said. “The costs can escalate rapidly – from lost production to equipment maintenance. That’s why we leave no stone unturned in planning and execution, ensuring minimal disruption and maximum efficiency.”

Recognising the capital-intensive nature of crane procurement for mining companies, BOOM Logistics has a diverse fleet of over 350 assets ready for deployment at a moment’s notice.

“From an assurance perspective, being a publicly listed company means BOOM Logistics has significantly higher levels of compliance and governance we must adhere to, which automatically elevates our products and services,” Fernandez said.

BOOM Logistics takes an adaptive approach to mining customer requirements, tailoring services to align seamlessly with each unique requirement. Offering turnkey solutions, the company stands as a reliable one-stop-shop for service delivery, extending beyond cranes to encompass various equipment and machinery needs.

“If a particular customer doesn’t want to deal with multiple suppliers for multiple pieces of equipment, and this is often the case, BOOM Logistics has the capability to project manage or procure, service and support specialised equipment and machinery on behalf of the customer,” Fernandez said.

“We provide end-to-end turnkey solutions and we have the capability and expertise to be a one-stop-shop for service delivery, which isn’t limited to cranes.”

With the global energy transition moving ahead at full speed, BOOM Logistics is onboard the journey.

“We are fully aware of our responsibilities to provide environmentally sustainable solutions for our customers,” Fernandez said. “Today, industries including the resources sector are examining ways of reducing carbon footprints and limiting the level of emissions from vehicles. Crane OEMs have been designing and engineering alternate fuel solutions for various industries for years.

“BOOM Logistics is very much across these developments and as part of our commitment to provide customers with lifting solutions featuring the latest technology, we are introducing these alternate fuel technologies into our fleet.

“Many mining companies are now involved in the move to renewable and sustainable energy sources which involves building and installing wind turbines, transmission line constructions and upgrades.

“We have a proven track record and significant experience in building and maintaining wind farms and working on energy interconnector projects. It’s one of our core industry sectors. It’s certainly an exciting time to be involved with and assisting the mining industry by aiding a transition towards a more sustainable future for all of us.”

From project planning to execution, BOOM Logistics collaborates closely with clients to provide tailored solutions that meet their specific requirements. This proactive approach not only enhances operational efficiency but also fosters long-term partnerships based on mutual trust and value.

BOOM Logistics is involved in clients’ projects from the early planning stages which ensures the project is allocated the right-capacity cranes and experienced crews.

“With our collaborative approach to projects, and being involved at the early planning stages, customers are able to accurately budget for the works and we are able to ensure we have the right-capacity cranes and crews available,” Fernandez said.

“Quite often, we will provide services for a specific project and find ourselves working on another project for the same customer 12–24 months later, but on a site somewhere else in the country.

“Customers come to understand that partnering with BOOM Logistics adds value to their operations and that we are prepared to go that extra mile to ensure projects are delivered on time, in full and on budget.”

This feature appeared in the May 2024 issue of Australian Mining.