Leading mining companies confirmed for QME 2026 mining pavilion

Image: Prime Creative Media

The Mining Pavilion will once again be a standout feature of the Queensland Mining & Engineering Exhibition (QME) in 2026, with leading operators including Glencore Australia, BRAVUS, BHP Mitsubishi Alliance, Mackellar Group, and Whitehaven Coal confirmed to take part.

A long-standing and highly anticipated element of QME, the Mining Pavilion brings together major mining companies in a dedicated space on the show floor, creating a central hub for connection and conversation.

Designed as a destination for visitors seeking practical knowledge and real-world insight, the pavilion provides direct access to the companies shaping Queensland’s mining sector.

From operational priorities and innovation to workforce development and sustainability, it offers an opportunity for open dialogue with the people behind some of the state’s most significant operations.

Held from 21–23 July 2026 at the Mackay Showgrounds, QME is Australia’s largest regional mining and engineering event, attracting thousands of professionals across operations, maintenance, engineering, safety, procurement and supply.

Show director of mining events Rebecca Todesco said the Mining Pavilion continues to be one of the most highly anticipated features of QME.

“The Mining Pavilion has always been where the industry comes together,” Todesco

said.

“It gives visitors direct access to the people behind major operations, while giving mining companies a powerful platform to engage, share insights and build lasting connections.”

Returning to its familiar location at QME, the pavilion will once again provide a focused environment where meaningful conversations can take place between operators and the wider mining community.

As Queensland’s resources sector continues to evolve, the Mining Pavilion reflects the importance of collaboration, knowledge-sharing and strong industry relationships.

By bringing leading operators into one dedicated space, QME creates a rare opportunity for face-to-face engagement at scale, something that remains critical in a sector built on trust, partnerships and performance.

With major operators already confirmed, the Mining Pavilion is set to be one of the key drawcards of QME 2026, reinforcing the event’s position as the meeting place for Queensland’s mining industry.

Join the industry leaders, get your QME 2026 ticket before it’s too late.