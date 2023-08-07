Leading from the front

A good leader in the minerals space is not afraid to think and act differently, according to Bosch.

What makes a great leader in the mining industry?

The New Leaders Summit is described as “a signature leadership event in AusIMM’s annual calendar”.

Australian Mining sat down with GMA Garnet new market and innovation manager Alex Bozward, and graduate– social performance Elyse Bosch to find out why.

Can you give us some background on your career?

AB: I have had the opportunity to work in different countries and industries. I started my career as a design engineer in England for a company delivering materials handling solutions to the automotive industry. I stayed in the automotive sector for 12 years and worked in several roles, the last being managing director of a UK operation for a multinational company.

I was given the opportunity to move to Australia in 2011. I embraced this and have thoroughly enjoyed my time in the mining sector. I recently started a new role with GMA Garnet as its new market and innovation manager at its headquarters in Perth.

GMA is different to other mining companies, as we have secured the supply chain from mine to customer. We are unique in this way, and this gives us insight into the direct customers markets.

EB: I’m approximately six months into my graduate program at OZ Minerals/BHP, so my working career is still well within its infancy. Throughout my experience, I’ve fostered a deep curiosity for the resource sector. I’ve learnt how invaluable it is and how important it is for us to maintain what we do but in a far more sustainable practise.

If we count studying as part of our careers, I’ve been exceptionally busy for the last seven years. I’ve been heavily involved with AusIMM, whether be in the capacity of the AusIMM Adelaide Student Chapter or the AusIMM New Professionals Network.

I’ve attended events, I’ve facilitated events, made long lasting connections and contacts, and have furthered my pathway in the resource sector in immeasurable amounts due to AusIMM.

What does your role involve?

AB: It involves coordination and collaboration with the GMA global sales, marketing, R&D, mining, production, customers and university research academics to identify, investigate, understand and ultimately deliver GMA products into new markets outside of existing market applications.

EB: My role at BHP is as a graduate within the social performance team at the Carrapateena mine in South Australia. I’m doing a two-year program with the most exceptional and highly skilled team supporting me. We like to describe ourselves as highly skilled generalists, as each day, week and month we are doing something different.

Our main role in the social performance team is to empower local communities to realise their potential and to help create sustainable opportunities. This involves creating value and enabling growth within our local communities and our stakeholders.

What is currently the biggest challenge in the mining industry?

AB: I think that one of the biggest challenges is securing a talent pipeline to support future mining operations. This is why I volunteer on the AusIMM Perth branch committee in the area of student engagement and student support.

I recently joined the Get Into Resources Committee, which is a registered not-for-profit organisation that delivers a three-day careers event for Year 10 students in WA. This is supported by industry organisations that sponsor the event and volunteer technical experts’ time to showcase career opportunities through hands-on activities at the event.

EB: In my opinion the biggest challenge for the mining industry is also one of its biggest opportunities, and that is to do with the ESG (environmental, social and governance) space.

Modern mining companies have shifted focus to reaching ambitious decarbonisation goals, they are striving to elevate their mine rehabilitation procedures and to further their diversity and equity within the work environment.

The ESG term is a bit of a catch all for many important areas, but I think if we focus on just one challenge in the mining sector, you’ll find it’s interconnected to other areas and other issues.

What makes someone a good leader in the mining space?

AB: I recently attended the AusIMM New Leaders events, and the keynote speaker spoke about humanistic leaders, trusting others, being ethical, having compassion and participating as a collective whole. I believe this style, combined with embracing diversity and inclusion, makes for a good leader.

EB: A good leader in the minerals space is not afraid to think and act differently, they aren’t afraid to be agile, and they foster growth in those around them.

The industry we work in is constantly evolving. Technology is always improving and therefore the way we do things changes continuously.

I think a good leader possesses the ability to adapt to updates in technology and science and to always be open to new ways of doing things.

What does the future of mining hold? What sort of leaders does it need?

AB: What I see already is a passion and a hunger. What I would like to see more of is recognising the knowledge and experience of the existing workforce – not only the leaders.

There is so much that can be learnt from people who have been involved in the industry for most of their working career.

EB: I’d like to see a future that is sustainable. I want to see greater diversity, inclusion and equity within the resources sector. I want to see companies making and achieving ambitious goals towards decarbonisation and to have a resource sector that is sustainable for years to come.

I’d love to see a future where mining is highlighted in a more positive light, and the only way we can do that is to work hard to create a sustainable field that people want to work in.

Who will be speaking and what will be covered at the New Leaders Summit in September?

AB: A few of the confirmed speakers include Tom Koutsantonis, SA Minister for Infrastructure and Transport, Minister for Energy and Mining, and the Leader of Government Business in the House of Assembly; AusIMM CEO Steve Durkin; AusIMM President Nicole Brook; Steve Coughlan from Byrnecut; and Dr Paul Heithersay, chief executive of the SA Department for Energy and Mining.

The conference topics are collaboration, reconciliation, decarbonisation, future industry, new projects and innovation.

Why are events like the New Leaders Summit important?

AB: The summit provides a chance to listen to high-profile keynote speakers, industry panel sessions and case studies presented by experts. It provides an opportunity to connect with colleagues and engage with renowned mining leaders throughout the summit.

The next generation of industry leaders will be attending this event. The connections made here can last a lifetime.

EB: This summit is so important to help foster career development and growth in new professionals that want to have long and meaningful careers in mining.

If we can help to upskill our young professionals, to have them hear from renowned industry leaders, and to have them make meaningful connections, then we achieved our goal for the New Leaders Summit. These events are so important for the industry, as supporting our upcoming generations of new leaders and new professionals is essential for the mining industry to thrive in the future.

What sets this year’s New Leaders Summit apart?

AB: Attendees have been given the opportunity to deliver abstracts that, if successful, will be presented to the attending cohort. This is an excellent opportunity to use the event as a training ground or a stepping-stone to one day delivering technical presentations at major industry conferences.

EB: The New Leaders Summit for this year is particularly exciting, as we have accepted abstracts for research papers and studies. This has allowed opportunities for industry leaders of tomorrow to showcase their skills, highlight their research and, if selected, present to a wider audience. Our organising committee voted on the topics that we thought impacted our new professionals and their future careers.

We also have a jam-packed program with an exceptionally high calibre of speakers. If anyone is considering attending or has someone in mind, please suggest they attend. We can’t wait to see you there.

The AusIMM New Leaders Summit 2023 will be held in Adelaide from September 26–27.

This feature appeared in the August 2023 issue of Australian Mining.