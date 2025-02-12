Leadership changes for Fortescue and Evolution

Image: Vittaya_25/stock.adobe.com

Fortescue has welcomed a new non-executive director to its board while Evolution Mining’s executive chair is set to transition into a new role at the company.

Fortescue

Noel Quinn, the former HSBC Holdings chief executive officer (CEO), has joined the Fortescue board as a non-executive director.

As HSBC CEO, Quinn was involved in several initiatives to facilitate public sector and private sector financing solutions for large infrastructure projects.

Now, Quinn is bringing his 37 years of banking experience across a broad range of financial services to Fortescue.

Quinn’s appointment comes as Fortescue works to eliminate Scope 1 and 2 emissions at its Pilbara iron ore operations by 2030 without voluntary carbon offsets and carbon capture and storage, an initiative the company calls ‘real zero’.

“I am honoured to be joining the Fortescue board at a time when the company is pursuing its ambitious ‘real-zero’ journey, leading the way for industry to decarbonise and transition to a fossil fuel-free future,” Quinn said.

“I look forward to bringing my experience in global banking to assist the company in achieving its long-term growth objectives and continuing to deliver on shareholder value.”

Fortescue executive chairman Andrew Forrest welcomed Quinn to the board.

“Noel is a highly respected leader who brings a wealth of international expertise and experience in finance and capital markets,” Forrest said.

“His deep understanding of the complexities of the global financial landscape will be invaluable as Fortescue continues to diversify into new markets and grow as a green technology, energy and metals group.”

Evolution Mining

Current Evolution Mining executive chair Jake Klein is set to become the company’s non-executive chair on July 1.

Klein has served as Evolution’s executive chair since October 2011, when Conquest Mining and Catalpa Resources merged to form Evolution.

In his upcoming role as non-executive chair, Klein will continue leading Evolution’s efforts in converting the Mt Rawdon gold operation into the Mt Rawdon Pumped Hydro project, which is expected to provide up to 20 gigawatt hours of renewable energy storage to aid Queensland’s energy transition.

“Having had the privilege of being both the founder and an executive of Evolution since our journey began almost 15 years ago, I have decided that the time is right, for the business and for me, for this change,” Klein said.

“Lawrie (Conway) and I worked seamlessly together as he transitioned into leading the company in the role of managing director and CEO, with Evolution’s record financial results released today a testament to him and his leadership team.

“I look forward to being a part of Evolution’s future and thank my fellow board members and our shareholders for their ongoing support.”

Evolution lead independent director Peter Smith said Klein’s “inspired vision” has been key to the company’s success to date.

“We look forward to Jake’s continued involvement and leadership as non-executive chair and acknowledge his significant contribution to our company,” Smith said.

