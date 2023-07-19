Leadership changes across De Grey Mining

De Grey Mining has announced that its executive technical director Andy Beckwith has transitioned into a non-executive director, effective from July 19.

Beckwith led the geological team which discovered the Hemi gold deposit in late 2019, which is located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, within De Grey’s Mallina gold project.

Beckwith has held senior executive roles with within the company since February 2016 and has been central to the company’s development and growth.

The gold miner has also promoted Allan Kneeshaw to its general manager business development position, who was also instrumental in discovering the Hemi gold deposit.

Kneeshaw joined the company as a consulting geologist in 2017 and has held responsibility for overseeing opportunities to enhance the Mallina gold project’s value. Kneeshaw will report to De Grey managing director Glenn Jardine in the role.

De Grey chairman Simon Lill commented on the company’s leadership changes.

“Without Andy’s leadership it’s unlikely De Grey would be in the fortunate position we are today, so we’re extremely grateful for his efforts and hard work,” Lill said.

“To be able to retain Andy’s knowledge and experience on the board as a non-executive director is tremendously valuable. He will continue to be a committed steward of De Grey and our Pilbara gold project.

“One of Andy’s enduring legacies is the very strong geological and technical team he helped build at De Grey. Following the completion of resource drilling to support the upcoming definitive feasibility study, this team is now putting greater focus on realising the potential of the provincial scale discovery potential of the Pilbara gold project.

“The promotion of Allan Kneeshaw to the newly created role of general manager business development complements this ambition.”