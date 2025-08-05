Latest round of WA’s Exploration Incentive Scheme now open

Image: Adwo/shutterstock.com

Applications for round 32 of the Western Australian Government’s Exploration Incentive Scheme are officially open, set to bolster mineral discovery across the state.

The Exploration Incentive Scheme (EIS) is an initiative created by the WA Government in April 2009 that aims to encourage exploration in the state for the long-term sustainability of its resources sector.

As part of its plan to unlock a ‘Future Made in WA’, the WA Government allocated $8.9 million to support the EIS. Now, round 32 of the EIS is open for applications.

“The (WA) Government is driving mineral exploration across WA to secure our future as a global leader in mining – particularly in the critical minerals essential to the clean energy transition,” WA Mines and Petroleum Minister David Michael said.

“By working closely with industry and regional communities, we’re accelerating mineral discoveries, supporting local expertise, and creating jobs to ensure WA remains a reliable and trusted global partner.”

Recent successful EIS applicants include Terra Metals, which used funding from the scheme to advance the Dante project in the eastern Goldfields-Esperance region to the metallurgical testing phase.

Early testing has returned high-grade vanadium-magnetite concentrate. Considered a critical mineral in Australia, vanadium is used in steel production, batteries and electronics; and magnetite concentrate is used in green steelmaking processes.

The vanadium-magnetite concentrate from Dante was produced from grading at 1.81 per cent vanadium pentoxide using low-cost magnetic separation, with 91 per cent vanadium pentoxide recovery.

As exploration activity remains high in WA, the State Government expects round 32 of the EIS to attract strong interest.

Applications for round 32 of the EIS will close on August 29.

