Latest Geoscience Australia deep dive target revealed

Image: Adwo/shutterstock.com

Federal Resources Minister Madeleine King has announced the location of Geoscience Australia’s third deep dive project as part of the $3.4 billion Resourcing Australia’s Prosperity initiative.

Minister King told a Geoscience Australia webinar recently that the deep dive projects would deliver “fresh insights into the geology and resource potential in these areas”.

“Geoscience Australia is already focused in the first two regions, the Birrindudu region, spanning the Northern Territory and the Western Australian border, and the Delamerian region, covering parts of South Australia, New South Wales and the Victorian border,” she said.

“And I’m pleased to announce today the location of the third deep dive region which will be in the promising Georgetown–Julia Creek region in northwest Queensland.”

Geoscience Australia has identified the Georgetown–Julia Creek region as having untapped potential for critical minerals and groundwater systems needed to support industry and communities.

Georgetown–Julia Creek is one of the six deep dive regions selected as part of the first ten years of Geoscience Australia’s Resourcing Australia’s Prosperity initiative.

The regions have been selected based on their potential for critical and strategic materials, and other resources needed for the net zero transition.

Geoscience Australia conducts deep dives into a region to provide detailed, multi-commodity assessments that aim to enhance the understanding of resource prospectivity in selected regions.

A deep dive involves collecting and interpreting data to reduce exploration and investment risks in areas with unrealised resource potential.

Geoscience Australia chief executive officer Melissa Harris said it was “marvellous” to have the minister announce the Georgetown–Julia Creek deep dive and that more information on the project will be released soon.

