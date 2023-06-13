Neousys Technology announces latest AI-enabled frame grabber card

Neousys Technology announced its latest AI-enabled frame grabber card, PCIe-GL26. It comes with 6x GMSL2 FAKRA Z connectors supporting automotive GMSL2 cameras, and is powered by NVIDIA Jetson Xavier NX System-on-Module (SOM).

PCIe-GL26 is Neousys’ highly-integrable solution that can effectively erase barriers and limitations of deploying GMSL2 cameras on existing x86 computers for emerging autonomous vehicles applications.

Compared to traditional FPGA-based GMSL2 frame grabber cards, a PCIe-GL26 can deliver 21 TOPS AI inference performance, provide high-quality raw video streaming with 3-exposure HDR, LFM, auto exposure, and auto white balance.

Also, traditional HD map collection requires GMSL2 frame grabber and a GPU card to function. Whereas the Neousys PCIe-GL26 can directly output encoded H.264/H.265 video streams, dramatically simplifying the deployment system architecture.

This product showcase appeared in the June 2023 issue of Australian Mining.