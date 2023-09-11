Last chance to register for AusIMM’s Iron Ore Conference in Perth

Time is running out to secure a spot at AusIMM’s Iron Ore Conference 2023, set to take place at the Perth Convention Centre from September 18–20.

Hosted by AusIMM and CSIRO, the Iron Ore Conference is a groundbreaking gathering of experts and professionals from around the world. This prestigious conference will delve into the core challenges facing the iron ore industry, offering invaluable insights and solutions.

Expect an outstanding program that explores the latest developments and addresses the challenges impacting the technical and management aspects of iron ore production. Over the course of three days, discussions will revolve around the genesis, geology, exploration, mining, and processing of iron ores and more. The conference will also emphasise the critical issue of reducing the carbon footprint in iron and steel mining, contributing to a sustainable and green future.

Keynote presenters, including Alan Bye, Christine Hass, Christiaan Heyning, Darren Matthews, Professor G.J. Nathan, Hon Bill Johnston MLA, Kerry Turnock, and Paul Zulli, are gearing up to share their expertise with conference delegates. Their presentations promise to be insightful and thought-provoking, offering fresh perspectives on the industry’s challenges and opportunities.

In addition to the knowledge-sharing sessions, the Iron Ore Conference 2023 offers ample networking opportunities where delegates can connect with like-minded professionals, expand their networks, and forge valuable partnerships.

