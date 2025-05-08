Large-scale copper porphyry system confirmed at Linderos

Image: Minakryn Ruslan/stock.adobe.com

ASX-listed Titan Minerals has confirmed the potential of a large-scale porphyry copper system at its Linderos copper project in southern Ecuador’s Loja Province, a known copper region.

Drilling results from Titan’s joint venture (JV) partner Hanrine, a Hancock Prospecting subsidiary, have expanded the mineralised footprint and reinforced the system’s growth potential.

Hanrine has completed seven deep diamond drill holes as part of its second earn-in commitment to gain a further 25 per cent interest in Linderos, taking its total stake to 30 per cent.

Results from the first four holes indicate porphyry copper mineralisation over a strike length of 1km and to depths of 1km, almost doubling the previous drill defined mineralisation.

Significant intercepts include 735m at 0.23 per cent copper equivalent (Cu Eq) from 385m in hole DHCR-02, with zones of 131m at 0.29 per cent Cu Eq and 51m at 0.37 per cent Cu Eq.

Other key results include 398m at 0.24 per cent Cu Eq from 420m (DHCR-01) and 367m at 0.24 per cent Cu Eq from 246m (DHCR-04).

“We are very pleased to share the first round of encouraging results from drilling completed by Hanrine at our Linderos JV project,” Titan chief executive officer Melanie Leighton said.

“The results have confirmed our belief that the Copper Ridge porphyry system is of significant scale, with drilling testing porphyry mineralisation over 1km of strike and down to 1km depth, doubling the previous drill defined porphyry footprint, remaining open in all directions.”

Hanrine’s 10,000m drill program is designed to test depth and lateral extensions of porphyry mineralisation identified by Titan in 2023.

“We are very happy to be partnered with Hanrine, who have proven their dedication to expediting their exploration drilling at Linderos, and their ability to deliver meaningful results,” Leighton said.

“Together, we look forward to delivering further results, the completion of earn-in milestone two and the commencement of milestone three, as we work toward unveiling the true potential of the Linderos copper project.”