Lake Lindsay mine expansion approved

Anglo American’s Lake Lindsay open cut coal mine has been granted a mining lease by the Queensland Government.

The Lake Lindsay mine is part of the Capcoal operations that is located 25km south-east of Middlemount Middlemount in central Queensland’s Bowen Basin.

The Capcoal operations a joint venture between Anglo American – which owns 70 per cent and manages and operates the Lake Lindsay mine – and Mitsui Coal Holdings which owns the remaining 30 per cent. Anglo American originally purchased the Lake Lindsay deposit in 2002.

The Lake Lindsay mine’s new lease will allow Anglo American to expand its mine life and secure the long-term future of 500 jobs at the site.

“The granting of this mining lease shows Queensland’s resources industry continues to go from strength to strength,” Queensland Resources Minister Scott Stewart said.

“It shows there is confidence from major mining companies that are investing in the future of Queensland’s resources industry into the future.

“Steel-making coal is one of our state’s biggest export earners… We need steel for construction, domestic appliances, automotive and mechanical equipment, and also for turbines to generate renewable energy on wind farms.”

When fully operational, the expanded Lake Lindsay mine will produce 5.6 million tonnes of steel-making coal.

“I want to congratulate Anglo American for their continued investment in their operations in the Bowen Basin because it means hundreds of good jobs and a boost to the local economy for years to come,” Stewart said.

Anglo American recently reported a 21 per cent decrease in steelmaking coal production in its September 2023 quarter report. The company cited factors such as challenging strata conditions at the Moranbah mine in Queensland.

