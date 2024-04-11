Lake Johnston Charges ahead

Image: Henri Koskinen/stock.adobe.com

Battery metals explorer Charger Metals has revealed the results from an infill soil-sampling program recently completed across the Mount Gordon prospect at its Lake Johnston lithium project in the Yilgarn region of Western Australia.

The program comprised large soil anomalies equalling more than 100 parts per million (ppm) of lithium oxide (Li2O) that extended over 3km. A total of 864 samples were taken and results from the program are expected in 3–4 weeks.

Detailed structural mapping has also been conducted at the Medcalf spodumene prospect and the Mount Day lithium prospect.

At Medcalf, detailed structural mapping and interpretation was conducted over the principal area of the outcropping spodumene pegmatites and the immediate surrounds, and detailed structural mapping was carried out alongside reconnaissance mapping and surface sampling at Mount Day’s northern areas.

“The exploration team, in collaboration with our project partner RTX (Rio Tinto Exploration), has been very busy at our Lake Johnston lithium project with systematic work programs across much of the project area,” Charger Metals managing director Aidan Platel said.

“Exploration has been completed both in new areas in order to potentially define new prospective areas, as well as across known target areas like Mount Gordon and Medcalf to better define the targets for upcoming drill programs.

“The drilling approvals process has been frustratingly slow, but we now expect to receive the final PoW (programme of work) approvals later this quarter and we look forward to drill-testing our priority lithium targets as soon as possible.”

Priority target areas to be drilled include Mount Gordon, the strike extensions to the known high-grade spodumene mineralisation at Medcalf, and the spodumene pegmatite trend to the southwest of Medcalf.

