KOR’s Clean-up operations boost productivity and safety

In an industry where any downtime can cost millions of dollars, managing waste in a manner that does not disrupt work isn’t just important to become more sustainable – it’s an operational imperative.

With a greater emphasis on environmental, sustainability and governance initiatives in mining operations, it’s critical to ensure day-to-day performance and efficiency are being balanced.

KOR – exclusive distributor of Cappellotto industrial vacuum products – provides equipment to help ensure operations remain running while waste recovery and asset cleaning are completed in a timely manner.

“KOR was initiated 15 years ago because we identified the market was not truly addressing the need for equipment that allows higher productivity whilst putting safety as a top priority,” KOR head of product and commercial Tim McGregor told Australian Mining.

“Our offering is allowing work to be completed with less manpower. This not only keeps operations efficient, but it also means operators are kept safe, too, which we know is top of mind. By having more capable machines, you typically have a better return on investment for the customer.”

As a specialist in vacuum and water jetting equipment, KOR is committed to delivering solutions and value with its wide range of equipment, parts and accessories, and nationwide servicing capabilities.

The CAP VAC INDUSTRIAL 3200 10×4 can be used to vacuum up all non-hazardous dry and wet waste material, with other models specifically designed for dangerous goods.

With its long-distance, eight-inch vacuum hose with 270° boom rotation, it offers manoeuvrability and flexibility with greater productivity.

“Instead of needing two or three trucks on a job, you can go back to having one truck only, which decreases the footprint required, decreases the labour required, and decreases the risk of injury,” McGregor said.

“We provide people with the ability to keep their assets online with a conveyor system or pond that would normally have to be shut down when there is a period of cleaning or maintenance; they can work remotely without ever needing to send a person to that area because of using robotics.”

KOR also offers Gerotto and Falch robotics that, when coupled to the vacuum and ultra-high pressure water equipment, enables a no-person entry approach to cleaning and waste removal that is safe and productive.

The equipment comes with several other advantages – providing mine sites with safer waste management strategies while also providing more environmentally-friendly waste disposal.

“Reliability is always an issue when we look at large industrial vacuum trucks,” McGregor said.

“What sets us apart is that we have the world’s most reliable equipment with a supply chain that really helps people make notable change to the way waste is managed. You don’t want to shut down equipment for cleaning, and with us, you don’t have to.

“On top of that, you’ve also got self-cleaning automated filter systems, which reduce the downtime of the equipment itself. Gone are the days when you need to clean the filter box manually by putting sludge into a wheelbarrow or bin.”

With innovations that help keep sites at the fore of operational safety, KOR also offers accredited competency-based training programs that increase the skill level of those using vacuum and high-pressure water equipment in the mining industry. The company provides tailored and general training to designed to ensure sites are adding the right skills.

“It’s all about working safely on site and this accredited training, along with delivering higher performing safer equipment, has really helped improve the industry practices of working safely, but yet, still being productive,” McGregor said.

With equipment that is compatible with KOR’s Gerotto remotely operated vehicles for greater efficiency and safety, it’s clear to see why it’s a premier destination for industrial service equipment across New Zealand and Australia.

