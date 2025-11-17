Komatsu’s SmartCare powers safer, smarter, sustainable mining

SmartCare is helping mines hit ESG targets by optimising machine use and extending component life. Image: Komatsu

With the mining industry looking to do more with less, Komatsu is helping operators work smarter, safer and cleaner.

Across Australian mine sites, the push to lift productivity while improving safety and cutting emissions is increasing by the day.

Komatsu’s SmartCare program meets this challenge head-on, combining remote technology, predictive analytics and on-the-ground expertise to help mines from the Pilbara to the Bowen Basin work safer, smarter and more sustainably.

Turning data into action

Komatsu Australia executive general manager for mining Leo Kaloglou told Australian Mining that SmartCare stands out for its focus on turning data into actionable insights, backed by a dedicated team of product managers.

“These experienced experts work in the platform day in and day out, interpreting data outputs – from predictive diagnostics to anomaly detection and machine-learning insights – and turn them into clear, actionable steps that improve site performance and reliability,” Kaloglou said.

“Some of the things we can detect and notify customers about include emerging engine issues before alarms are raised, operator misuse, underperforming hydraulic pumps, or grease systems not working optimally.

“By working closely with our customers on site, we’ve seen real gains in fleet performance, including savings of up to 1000 operating hours in a year on frontline loading units.”

Mining is high-stakes work and reducing risk is always a priority – this is where SmartCare comes into its own.

“SmartCare plays a safety role by removing the need for manual inspections like hoist or steering system pressure checks, replacing them with real-time machine-captured data that reduces site exposure hours and human error,” Kaloglou said.

Fewer hours spent on repetitive, high-risk tasks means fewer opportunities for accidents and greater confidence that equipment is being monitored accurately around the clock.

Driving ESG and efficiency goals

Safety isn’t the only benefit. SmartCare is also helping mines hit their environmental, social and governance (ESG) targets by optimising machine use and extending component life.

With insights on payload, idle time, utilisation and servicing, SmartCare cuts down on unnecessary maintenance, trims fuel burn and stretches component longevity. That means less waste, fewer emissions and reduced costs.

“As changes for mandatory ESG reporting come into effect, programs like this are a big focus for Komatsu to meet our customers’ needs and help them report, monitor and manage their emissions,” he said.

By improving payload efficiency, reducing unplanned downtime and automating data capture, SmartCare helps operators squeeze more value out of every tonne while minimising environmental impact.

But technology alone cannot solve mining’s challenges. What makes SmartCare powerful is the way it blends digital intelligence with human know-how.

Komatsu’s product performance managers and technical specialists bring context, experience and collaboration to every insight.

“We have 16 SmartCare team members overseeing 63 sites and 1300 mining machines across Australia,” Kaloglou said.

“It’s a big job but one that’s delivering real value for our customers.

Looking ahead

SmartCare is already reshaping the way fleets are maintained and monitored, but Komatsu is looking ahead to even more responsive systems.

“While today’s analytics run in the cloud, we’re preparing for the next phase of SmartCare – real-time onboard diagnostics,” Kaloglou said.

This next step will see machines alert operators instantly to harmful behaviours or emerging faults, allowing them to prevent issues before they happen.

Real-time feedback could dramatically cut downtime, extend machine life and keep safety standards at their peak.

“With advanced analytics built into the machine, we can detect emerging issues faster and provide real-time feedback to operators,” Kaloglou said.

“It’s about turning data into digital coaching that helps prevent problems before they happen.”

SmartCare is about more than maintenance; it’s a partnership that helps customers run their operations safer, smarter and more sustainably.

As demand and ESG pressures rise, it shows that productivity and responsibility can work in tandem.

