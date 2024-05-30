Komatsu WA475-10 wheel loader makes Australian debut

Image: Rose Marinelli/shutterstock.com

The new 26-tonne WA475-10 wheel loader from Komatsu is now available in Australia, ready to be implemented across various quarries and waste sites.

According to the original equipment manufacturer, the WA475-10 wheel loader saves 30 per cent more on fuel efficiency than the previous model through Komatsu’s leading loader technology.

The machinery is suited to any hauling or loading job and combines a high fuel efficiency with ease of operation to achieve maximum productivity.

“The WA475-10 features the newly developed Komatsu’s Hydraulic Mechanical Transmission (KHMT), an innovative solution that makes the loader more powerful and more fuel-efficient,” Komatsu Australia national business manager Nick Vrontas said.

“Variable speed control allows operators to adjust the machine’s top speed to meet specific site requirements, and the adjustable variable traction control also limits wheel spin on unstable and slippery ground conditions often found on many quarry and waste sites.”

Vrontas said the WA475-10’s power control has been innovated and is Tier 4 compliant, making it an appealing addition to fleets.

Its optimised Z-bar linkage system also provides more lift force and a higher tonnes-per-hour production rate, and the response time of the hydraulics and the dumping or lifting can be tailored to meet specific site requirements.

“It’s never been easier for an operator to find the right balance between traction and lifting power, with the hydraulic speed independently controlled from the accelerator pedal, and the boom speed controlled the hydraulic lever,” Vrontas said.

“The engine’s advanced electronic control system manages the airflow rate and the fuel injection, combustion parameters and after-treatment functions, which provide optimised performance, reduced emissions, and advanced diagnostic capabilities, making it a powerful, yet environmentally friendly machine.

“We’re beyond excited to have the loader on our shores, and we’re looking forward to introducing it to many quarry and waste sites across the country.”

