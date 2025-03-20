Komatsu takes centre-stage at WA Mining conference

Komatsu’s MC51 continuous miner will be in the spotlight at the WA Mining Conference in October. Image: Komatsu

The WA Mining Conference will open its doors to impressive new tech later this year, with Komatsu’s MC51 continuous miner in the spotlight.

Komatsu, which has pushed the boundaries of heavy-equipment technology for more than 100 years, sees WA Mining Conference & Exhibition (WA Mining) as the perfect opportunity to showcase its latest solutions.

At the 2025 event, the global original equipment manufacturer (OEM) will focus on its MC51, a hard-rock continuous miner that could redefine safety, efficiency, and environmental sustainability within the mining sector.

“Western Australia is an important mining region which Komatsu sees as a key growth market for the MC51,” Komatsu business development manager Manie Swanepoel told Australian Mining.

“WA is a hub for mining innovation, and participating in this conference allows us to engage directly with industry leaders, stakeholders and operators to understand their challenges and share solutions.”

The MC51 is part of Komatsu’s commitment to achieving a cleaner, greener future by 2050. At only 12.5m long, the machine harnesses a fully electric and remote-controlled system to complete 100 per cent of material clean-up itself.

“We’re keen to reveal the MC51 at WA Mining as it’s a powerhouse in terms of automation and ease-of-use,” Swanepoel said.

“The operator only needs to review the cut cycles to ensure the machine is operating at the best possible utilisation. Machine data can be uploaded and then analysed to ensure the best productivity is achieved.”

While WA Mining provides a great platform to display new products and generate new leads, the benefits go beyond that for Komatsu.

“It’s an opportunity to receive direct feedback from customers, ensuring we continue to align our solutions with the evolving needs of the mining industry,” Swanepoel said.

Komatsu marketing manager Shannon Perney agreed that the intention isn’t just to showcase technology at WA Mining, but to foster collaboration and build deeper connections within the industry.

“We are able to gain valuable insights into emerging trends and challenges (at the conference), while also demonstrating our commitment to supporting the Australian mining sector with innovative, sustainable and efficient solutions tailored to their needs,” she told Australian Mining.

The MC51 is part of a larger range of hard-rock machines Komatsu is developing that aim to eliminate diesel usage in the mining industry.

The company also offers electric excavators (such as the PC210E), electric-drive haul trucks (such as the 980E-5SE) and electric rope shovels (such as the 4800XPC), to name a few.

As Komatsu leads the way in creating more sustainable and efficient technology, WA Mining provides the perfect platform to showcase the company’s vision.

“Conferences are vital for staying competitive on a global scale and ensuring a sustainable future,” Swanepoel said.

“The WA Mining Conference, in particular, brings together diverse stakeholders to exchange knowledge, explore emerging trends and showcase advancements.”

For Komatsu, WA Mining 2025 can help shape the future and enable the Australian mining industry to remain competitive globally.

The conference will not only highlight Komatsu’s innovations, but provide a glimpse of mining’s sustainable future.

WA Mining 2025 will take place in Perth from October 8–9.

This feature appeared in the March 2025 issue of Australian Mining.