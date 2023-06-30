Komatsu powers up

Komatsu's 980E-5SE is designed with a high-performance 4400-HP engine for greater productivity.

Komatsu has been developing and supplying technologies, equipment and services for the construction, mining, forklift, industrial and forestry markets for more than a century.

The company is creating value for its customers yet again by combining outstanding build quality with multiple features designed to improve fuel efficiency and reduce downtime in order to manufacture the 4400-HP Komatsu 980E-5SE electric drive mining truck, which offers increased speed on grade in deep pit applications.

The truck’s redesigned ergonomic automotive-style cab works to increase operator comfort and lessen driving fatigue. Leveraging Komatsu’s electric drive truck experience, the 980E-5SE offers the highest-in-class horsepower available on an ultra-class truck.

It has been engineered to promote increased productivity and to reduce carbon footprint. The 980E-5SE’s electric drive means fewer mechanical components, less maintenance and potentially reduced life cycle costs.

The 980E-5SE was developed using advanced computer-aided design, finite element analysis and full-scale dynamic testing. Its truck frame is verified to carry a rated payload with the utmost structural reliability.

The automotive-style cruise control governing acceleration and deceleration helps operators maintain a constant speed while concentrating on steering and situational awareness. Traction control helps operators stay on task and operate more efficiently, even in slippery conditions. Wheel traction control technology detects and corrects wheel spin or slide events and engages automatically and independently of the service brakes.

To support increased production and optimised payload, Payload Meter IV (PLM IV) can help maximise cycle efficiency to reduce the machine’s life cycle costs.

Standard on Komatsu mining trucks, PLM IV tracks and records key production parameters, including payload weight, empty carry weight, haul cycle time, average speed and much more.

You can learn more about how Komatsu’s 980E-5SE electric drive ultra-class truck can help mines reach higher production and lower lifetime cost per ton by visiting its website.