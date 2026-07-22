Komatsu has played a key role in progressing greener innovations in underground mining in Canada.

Komatsu is helping to progress a full-scale proof of concept of its MC51 hard-rock continuous miner at a major underground mining operation located in Quebec, Canada.

This major step forward in mining activity is being completed in partnership with Niobec (a Magris Performance Materials company) and is being supported by Cementation Americas, a local contractor with experience in delivering undergound mining solutions.

The project represents a significant milestone in the ongoing transition from traditional drill-and-blast methods to safer, more efficient mechanical cutting technologies.

Located in Saint-Honoré in the Saguenay region, Niobec is one of only a handful of Niobium producers globally and plays a critical role in supplying materials essential for high-strength steel and advanced industrial applications.

As a long-operating underground mine operator, Niobec is an ideal partner to test new development methods in medium-hard rock conditions.

The Komatsu MC51 system is designed to revolutionise underground excavation through its DynaCut mechanical cutting technology. Unlike conventional drilling and blasting, the MC51 enables continuous mining, producing consistent rock size and delivering precise tunnel profiles within a 5m by 5m heading.

The fully electric machine also reduces emissions and allows for remote operation, improving both environmental performance and operator safety. With no diesel and less requirement for underground ventilation, the MC51 system helps to create a more sustainable mining operation.

The system offers a low power requirement of 340 kilowatts and can fit into most mining operations without the need to make major changes to electrical connection infrastructure, making it an attractive proposition in accelerating greener underground mining practices.

Komatsu said this project is focused on demonstrating the MC51’s capability to operate continuously in a real-world underground setting.

The initial phase centres on an exploration drift of approximately 500m, with potential for expansion to several kilometres of underground development if the trial achieves its intended objectives.

Measurable progress has continued despite challenges typical of early-stage deployment. In May, a total advance of 66m was achieved, contributing to an overall project advance of 357m to date.

While performance has varied below planned targets due to technical interruptions, the project continues to provide valuable insights into machine reliability, workforce readiness, and operational optimisation.

From a strategic perspective, project success is understood to be linked to achieving sustained advance rates and meeting cost efficiency objectives.

A target advancement rate of approximately five metres per day was established as an initial benchmark, with higher rates potentially improving the project’s commercial prospects.

The MC51 has recently demonstrated this capability by achieving just over this target in a day, helping to strengthen the case for broader adoption of the MC51 mechanical cutting capabilities for similar geological environments.

The Canadian project also underscores broader benefits of continuous mechanical mining beyond the uplift in productivity.

By reducing or eliminating explosives from the development cycle, the MC51 may offer the potential to significantly reduce safety risks, streamline operations, and minimise overbreak, which could contribute to improved ground conditions and reduced support requirements.

As the project progresses, ongoing coordination between Komatsu, Cementation and stakeholders of Niobec, Komatsu will continue to refine performance outcomes and address emerging challenges.

Through regular operational meetings with relevant partners, the collaboration reflects a shared commitment to advancing mining technology while maintaining strong safety and operational standards.

With global demand for critical minerals such as niobium continuing to grow, the outcomes of this project may be able to provide useful insights into the future of underground mine development.

This feature appeared in the July 2026 edition of the Australian Mining magazine.