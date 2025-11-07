Komatsu creates ‘cornerstone’ Canadian distribution centre

Image: Komatsu

Komatsu has announced a strengthening commitment to customers in Canada with a major investment in a full-service distribution centre in Alberta.

The move, doubling the size of the company’s current parts distribution offering, is said to mark a significant step in Komatsu’s ongoing effort to enhance service levels, and reduce lead times across Canada.

A new 135,000 square foot facility doubles the capacity of Komatsu’s current warehouse in Edmonton and enables parts to be stored and distributed at pace to improve delivery times – including 24-hour delivery capabilities to dealers in the West of the country.

New features of the operation include expanded capacity for a faster-moving inventory, improved warehouse efficiency and workforce capacity and advanced system integration with Komatsu’s global planning and warehouse management system platforms.

The investment, the company said, underscores long-term confidence in Canadian dealer partners and in the Canadian market – with the country’s mining, forestry and construction sectors “continuing to grow”.

“Our customers rely on Komatsu for uptime and productivity, and this investment ensures we can meet those expectations faster and more efficiently than ever,” Komatsu vice president of parts and infrastructure Danny Murtagh said.

“By bringing parts closer to where our customers operate, we’re cutting lead times, boosting availability and improving customer service.”

Expanding the Edmonton facility will help transition it from a regional depot to a fully integrated parts distribution hub – serving as a “cornerstone” of Komatsu’s North American logistics network and streamlining supply routes from global manufacturing hubs in both Japan and Indonesia.

This expansion is not just about space — it’s about service, and making sure our dealers and customers have what they need, when they need it,” Komatsu North American chief executive officer Rod Bull said.

The facility is set to open in early 2026.

