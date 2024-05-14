Komatsu charges up with new equipment versions

Komatsu's new ZB21 bolter comes with a battery-electric option. Image: Komatsu

Komatsu has introduced the second generation of its Z2 product line, bringing in battery-electric versions of drilling and bolting rigs.

The ZJ21 jumbo drill and the ZB21 bolter have both been launched with a battery-electric option, as well as optimised operator ergonomics, user-friendly controls and engineering for ground-level maintenance.

The ZB21 bolter also offers an optional Komatsu pumpable resin system using J-LOK P by Jennmar, allowing resin to be pumped into the drilled hole prior to bolt installation.

The second generation ZJ21 jumbo drill is a single-boom development drill with a fully enclosed ROPS/FOPS-certified operator cabin, innovative drilling feeds, advanced pilot hydraulics and renowned drifters manufactured by Montabert.

“As underground mining operations increasingly shift toward electrification of their fleets, our innovative, battery-powered Z2 jumbo drills and bolters will support that pivotal transition,” Komatsu product director for underground drilling Johan Kempe said.

“By integrating into existing infrastructure, we can help enhance productivity while helping to reduce operating costs. The rollout of our second generation Z2-class marks a milestone in our commitment to advancing mining technologies and building upon the proven success of our products to empower the future of mine operators.”

Both product lines now include onboard, smart, and opportunistic charging and are designed for seamless integration and compatibility with existing mine infrastructure.

The ZB21 and ZJ21 are the smallest size-class drills and bolters to offer a battery-electric option and feature a modular battery driveline with 83 kilowatt per hour of onboard energy designed for demanding tram cycles and the challenges of hard rock mining.

