Komatsu Australia recognised for positive workplace culture

Komatsu Australia has been named as one of the best companies to work for in Australia and New Zealand by the Australian Financial Review (AFR) and Boss magazine.

Komatsu provide essential equipment, technologies and services to the construction, mining, energy, government, waste, and quarry industries.

The AFR BOSS Best Places to Work list is chosen by Inventium, a leading Australian behavioural science consultancy, based off its workplaces of the future framework.

Komatsu Australia announced it was a finalist in the agriculture, mining, and utilities list.

To be considered for the AFR Boss Best Places to Work list, companies need to follow a process which begins with nominating itself and answering some short questions.

If a company make it to the shortlist, it would be contacted and invited to proceed to stage two, where it would fill out a more detailed submission, and this puts it in the running for the official published lists.

An entry fee will be paid, which includes consideration overall and for industry lists, consideration for all special award categories and its Best Places to Work benchmarking report.

The company’s staff would be required to complete a short survey and its human resources representative would need to answer questions related to policies and procedures to be considered for the final published lists.

An expert judge panel and Inventium analysts would evaluate the submission and then the final rankings are compiled.

Komatsu chief executive officer Sean Taylor said Komatsu Australia is thrilled to receive the recognition for its positive workplace culture.

“We are committed to creating an environment that empowers its employees to grow, excel and achieve their personal and professional goals. We firmly believe that a supportive and positive work environment is critical to our success,” Taylor said.