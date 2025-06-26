Komatsu and MX3 advance workforce hydration safety

Image: MX3 Diagnostics

MX3 Diagnostics has announced a landmark partnership with Komatsu, a global leader in construction and mining equipment, to deliver state-of-the-art hydration testing solutions to industrial workforces.

This collaboration will see Komatsu implement the MX3 hydration testing system across selected Australian sites – including Rutherford, Moss Vale, and Rockhampton – with the aim of supporting the health, safety, and performance of their workers, especially in high-heat, high-exertion environments.

The significance of this partnership is underscored by the unique challenges faced by workers in mining and construction, where exposure to extreme heat and physically demanding conditions is routine.

Heat stress and dehydration remain persistent risks, often leading to reduced performance and increased safety incidents.

Komatsu’s adoption of MX3’s portable, saliva-based hydration testing technology, coupled with a robust data-driven portal, demonstrates a shared commitment to innovation, safety, and proactive health management.

The MX3 hydration testing system provides real-time, non-invasive hydration testing, offering immediate insights to guide fluid intake decisions.

This technology enhances safety protocols, helping to reduce heat-related incidents and supporting a data-driven approach to workforce wellness.

By integrating these advanced tools into their operations, Komatsu is setting a new benchmark for proactive heat stress prevention in the sector.

“Australian workers frequently face extreme and hazardous conditions,” MX3 managing director Stan Skafidas said.

“The MX3 heat stress platform empowers Komatsu management with the tools, training, and real-time data needed to proactively manage heat risk and uphold the highest standards of worker safety and wellbeing.

“MX3 is proud to work alongside Komatsu in this initiative, confident that our partnership will drive positive change in workplace safety.”

Komatsu national environment, health, and safety (EHS) manager Michael Slater echoed this sentiment.

“The safety of our workforce is our first priority (SLQDC),” Slater said.

“Having diagnostic handheld equipment such as the MX3 unit and the support and technical skill of the MX3 team is critical to alert at risk workers of the need to rest and hydrate. Even mild dehydration can impair cognitive function.

“Proactively using MX3 drives awareness regarding managing hydration levels to improve health and safety.”

This partnership represents more than just a technological upgrade; it is a shared vision to elevate occupational health and safety standards across the construction and mining sectors.

As MX3 and Komatsu continue to innovate and expand their reach, they are helping more organisations protect their most valuable asset: their people.

For more information about the MX3 hydration testing system, visit the MX3 Diagnostics website.

