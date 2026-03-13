Kingfisher and Broken Hill Mines ink copper partnership

Broken Hill, New South Wales. Image: kentauros/stock.adobe.com

Kingfisher Mining Limited and Broken Hill Mines Limited have entered into a mining and processing cooperation agreement to deliver high-grade copper in New South Wales.

Based in the state’s Broken Hill region, Kingfisher will leverage Broken Hill Mines’ (BHM) 100 per cent-owned, 750,000 tonne-per-annum Rasp Mine processing plant to support its Copper Blow iron oxide copper gold (IOCG) and Allendale projects.

Both sites are roughly 40 kilometres from BHM’s Rasp Mine processor, with the partnership removing the requirement to fund and construct a standalone processing plant.

Kingfisher managing director Chris Bittar said the agreement is a “major milestone” for the company and provides a clear and accessible pathway to production.

“Accessing the Rasp processing plant eliminates one of the biggest hurdles for junior explorers, which is infrastructure capital,” he said.

“This allows Kingfisher to focus its funding on active drilling and resource definition, while making even our smaller targets economically viable.

“This provides us with the option to reach a cashflow-positive position much sooner than would be otherwise possible.”

These smaller targets Bittar mentioned included satellite deposits that were previously deemed uneconomic but can now be prioritised as potential production targets.

Cooperation with an established miner, such as BHM, allows Kingfisher to significantly de-risk any potential development, with a skilled residential mining and processing workforce, logistics networks, proven metallurgical expertise, and marketing capabilities bolstering the partnership.

For BHM executive chairman Patrick Walta, the partnership with Kingfisher, as well as the junior miner’s prospective tenure, represents an “excellent opportunity” for delineation of significant mineralisation located near BHM’s Rasp Mine processing plant.

“The agreement provides a clear and logical commercial arrangement to progress development of this mineralisation via a low capital pathway,” he said.

“It also underscores the strategic nature of BHM’s operating infrastructure, with consolidation of KFM’s tenure providing a simple ‘win-win’ scenario for both companies’ shareholders and the city of Broken Hill.”

Looking closer at Kingfisher’s projects, Copper Blow IOCG hosts high-grade copper and gold mineralisation defined by historical drilling over a 600-metre strike length.

Previous significant high-grade intercepts include 16 metres at 2.67 per cent copper, 0.62 and 4.04 g/t of gold, from 133 metres.

This project is held under a joint venture agreement with Kingfisher maintaining 75 per cent interest, and BHM holding 25 per cent.

In West Broken Hill, both Kingfisher and BHM hold multiple silver-lead-zinc prospects associated with historic mines.

High-grade drill results from 2011 drilling in Allendale include 10 metres at 16.1 per cent lead plus zinc, and 26 g/t silver from 15 metres; as well as 2 metres at 11.6 per cent lead plus zinc, and 39.2 g/t silver from 47 metres.

This agreement is a 10-year, legally binding framework that covers all of KFM’s 400 square kilometres tenement package in Broken Hill.

One of the key terms included is that if a dealing notice is provided, then both parties will enter into an exclusive 60-day negotiation period for a formal binding agreement for mining or processing by Broken Hill Mines of Kingfisher ore, which could include a joint venture, toll treatment, or mine gate sale of ore.

