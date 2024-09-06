Keeping the air on for Australian mines

CAPS Australia tailors M160 compressors to meet the needs of specific mining operations. Image: CAPS Australia

Backed by over four decades of experience, CAPS Australia is delivering the next generation of air compressors.

The Australian mining sector has long had a focus on keeping its operations efficient. To achieve this goal, emphasis must be placed on the machinery being suited to the climatic conditions in which it operates.

Air compressors are a key part of supporting mining applications such as exploration drilling, maintenance, blasting and underground ventilation systems.

With more than four decades of experience, 10 Australian branches and 24–7 maintenance and emergency breakdown services, CAPS endeavours to lead the industry through its compressed air and power solutions and services.

As part of its efforts to provide those services, CAPS has been supplying Ingersoll Rand equipment since its conception. This long-founded partnership has recently led to CAPS joining the Ingersoll Rand family, giving CAPS the ability to increase its portfolio of products and continue to deliver its range of solutions.

“The air compressors from Ingersoll Rand have been proven to be durable and reliable, especially within the mining industry,” CAPS compressed air product manager Paolo Lazzari told Australian Mining.

Ingersoll Rand’s stable of compressors includes the M Series M160, a single-stage rotary screw air compressor that delivers a capacity of 918 cubic feet per minute at a maximum working pressure of 8.5 barg and 160-kilowatt nominal motor rating.

Key features of the M160 compressor include its motor, which operates at peak efficiency under full-load conditions to help ensure maximum energy savings, and its airend, which requires minimal maintenance.

Another feature that makes the compressor stand out in the market is its cooling air configuration, which sees the cooling air flow from side-to-side, rather than coming in from the side and being discharged from the top.

“You don’t want the hot cooling air to recirculate back into the compressor, causing it to overheat and operate inefficiently,” Lazzari said. “The Ingersoll Rand cooling system keeps it at optimal performance temperature.”

Using its technical expertise in adapting standard compressors, CAPS tailors M160s to meet the needs of specific mining operations.

“We take a standard machine and modify it to suit the required application by configuring a 400-volt motor to 1000 volts, the latter of which is standard voltage in the mining industry,” Lazzari said.

CAPS offers an underground miner’s pack that features a M160 compressor, a miner’s pack skid and frame, outdoor modifications, a high-dust filter, an incoming power isolator, marine windows, a VR2400S wet air receiver, and an automatic detection fire-suppression system.

“We add marine windows to the controller to ensure the brains of the compressor do not fail under harsh conditions, as well as an incoming isolating switch to the power,” Lazzari said.

“Furthermore, we take the compressor and package it completely, with the air receivers, isolation valves and safety valves all certified for mining applications.

“Overall, we take a standard global-leading product and ensure it is fit for purpose for the harsh conditions of Australian mining applications.”

With so many services on offer, CAPS continues to be a customer-focused company dedicated to providing the best possible after-market support.

“CAPS already stocks approximately 98 per cent of the consumable parts for M160 compressors,” Lazzari said.

“We hold spare parts at our head office and at all our branches across Australia. Our service agreements further our support of customers, with our qualified service technicians going out to site to perform the correct service intervals.”

The CAPS underground miner’s pack has become a tried-and-true solution to multiple mine sites in Western Australia, with one using the solution for more than 80,000 operating hours.

“They were so impressed with the longevity of their machine and the way it’s been operating, that they’ve made the pack a standard feature on the mine site,” Lazzari said.

“Whether they need compressed air on the surface or underground mining packs, we are the first port of call.”

This feature appeared in the September 2024 issue of Australian Mining.