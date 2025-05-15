KCGM resource jumps 100 per cent

KCGM. Image: Inc/shutterstock.com

Northern Star Resources has significantly lifted its gold inventory, with mineral resources now at 70.7 million ounces (Moz) and ore reserves at 22.3Moz.

The results, driven by ongoing exploration success and strategic investment, saw group mineral resources increase 9.4Moz and group ore reserves increase 1.4Moz.

Since Northern Star acquired Kalgoorlie Consolidated Gold Mines (KCGM) five years ago, the operation’s mineral resources have jumped 100 per cent while ore reserves have grown by 50 per cent, backed by an average discovery success of $13/oz.

“Exploration remains a highly attractive lever for us to create value by adding extra resource ounces at a cost of $20 ounces (oz), to help drive superior shareholder returns,” Northern Star managing director Stuart Tonkin said.

“At our largest asset, KCGM, the mineral resources across open pit, underground and regional areas increased 23 per cent year-on-year, while ore reserves increased 9 per cent year-on-year – highlighting the ongoing potential to extend mine life.”

With KCGM’s mineral resources reaching 38.9Moz and ore reserves reaching 14.4Moz, predominantly driven by growth in Fimiston underground, the Hercules deposit has also delivered its maiden resource, delivering 900,000oz at 2.1 grams per tonne (g/t) and an ore reserve of 250,000oz at 3.1g/t.

At Jundee, the newly identified Griffin discovery has increased mineral resources to 6.4Moz, up 500,000oz. Infill drilling is planned to support ore reserve replenishment.

At Pogo, mineral resource grade has been maintained at 10g/t, with ore reserves increasing to 2.1Moz, up 600,000oz at a grade of 7.2g/t.

Northern Star hasn’t included the Hemi gold project it inherited from the acquisition of De Grey Mining, with the company only recently receiving the green light for this deal.

