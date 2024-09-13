Jupiter Mines appoints Sally Langer to board of directors

Image: pikcha/shutterstock.com

Jupiter Mines’ board has welcomed Sally Langer as an independent non-executive director.

The appointment follows the retirement of Patrick Murphy who has decided to step down after serving for three years as a non-executive director.

Langer brings over 25 years of experience in professional services across various industries, with a strong focus on the resources sector.

She currently serves as a non-executive director on the boards of Sandfire Resources, Northern Star Resources, The Gold Corporation, and Federation Mining.

Langer is also the deputy chair of Ronald McDonald House and a member of the board of governors at Hale School.

Langer holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Western Australia and is a Graduate Member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors as well as a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants.

“Sally is a highly valued addition to the board, and her diverse experience will complement and extend the board’s existing skillset,” Jupiter chair Ian Murray said.

“It is my pleasure to welcome Sally to Jupiter, and I look forward to her valuable contribution as we execute our five-year growth plans.”

Murray also extended his gratitude to Murphy for his contributions to the company.

“Patrick has been a key contributor on the board of Jupiter over the last three years,” he said. “On behalf of the board, senior management, and our shareholders, I would like to sincerely thank Patrick for his exceptional contribution to Jupiter.”

Langer said she is delighted to be joining the board of Jupiter and looks forward to assisting in achieving the strategy that the board has set for the organisation.

Subscribe to Australian Mining and receive the latest news on product announcements, industry developments, commodities and more.