Julimar gets $70 million injection

Chalice Mining is set to raise A$70 million in private placement to further fund its Julimar nickel/copper/platinum group elements project.

Located 70km north-east of Perth, the Julimar project was staked in early 2018 as part of Chalice’s search for high-potential nickel exploration opportunities.

Chalice announced that it has received commitments to raise the amount at A$7.30 per share via a private placement to a select group of major, long-only institutional investors and significant existing shareholders.

Upon completion of the placement, Chalice is forecast to have cash on hand of A$150 million.

“The proceeds from the placement will fund ongoing exploration and pre-development activities at Chalice’s 100 per cent-owned Julimar project,” Chalice said in a statement.

The Gonneville deposit, located n private farmland at the southern end of the 30km long Julimar complex, will also benefit from the placement.

Planned activities at Julimar include:

a near-term ramp up of reconnaissance exploration drilling along the 30km long Julimar

Complex

Complex ongoing wide-spaced step-out drilling at Gonneville to determine the overall scale of the deposit and define extensions to the underground mineral resource

initial drill testing of six recently defined greenfield targets

completion of the scoping study for Gonneville.

Chalice received environmental approval for Julimar in January 2022 and has since defined a Tier-1 scale mineral resource estimate for Gonneville.

In January 2021, Chalice received permission to extend exploration for the project to the Julimar State Forest, making it the first nickel-copper-PGE exploration activities within the state forest.