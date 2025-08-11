Joint venture for LieNA tech established

Image: Henri Koskinen/stock.adobe.com

Mineral Resources (MinRes) and Livium have officially formed a 50:50 joint venture (JV) for the commercialisation of the LieNA processing technology.

MinRes and Livium (then known as Lithium Australia) entered a joint development agreement to develop LieNA in August 2023.

With potential to enhance lithium extraction yields by up to 50 per cent over current market performance, the LieNA technology is underpinned by recovering lithium from fine and low-grade spodumene that is usually disposed of as waste streams to improve mining efficiency, sustainability and potential profitability.

As per the joint development agreement, MinRes and Livium would form a 50:50 JV to own and commercialise the LieNA technology through a licensing model if the LieNA’s pilot plant results were successful.

Following the Stage 1A activities being successfully completed, the newly-formed LieNA JV now aims to license the LieNA technology to third-parties at a target headline gross product royalty rate of eight per cent.

“We are incredibly pleased to forrmalise our joint venture position with MinRes following successful completion of targets we set together two years ago,” Livium managing director and chief executive officer Simon Linge said.

“Early in our engagement, we identified MinRes’ deep operational expertise and strategic vision as key attributes to assist in the commercialisation of LieNA. These attributes remain today and we are fully committed to working with MinRes to unlock the commercial potential of this technology and deliver value to our shareholders.”

The LieNA JV will initially license the LieNA technology to a semi-commercial facility, which MinRes can choose to independently fund, develop, and operate.

The LieNA demonstration plant will aim to extract lithium salt at a commercial scale under the licence, which will apply to MinRes’ current and future projects.

“MinRes is pleased with the successful progress made in the development of LieNA and our collaboration with Livium,” MinRes said.

“We firmly believe the technology has a role to play in the future of lithium processing and are focused on working together to convert the strong technical delivery achieved to date into commercial outcomes.”

