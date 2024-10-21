Joining forces to elevate collision avoidance

Torsa’s technology is adaptable to diverse conditions. Image: Aptella

Aptella has partnered with Torsa to introduce cutting-edge collision avoidance solutions across Australia, New Zealand and south-east Asia.

Automation and positioning specialist Aptella and international technology giant Torsa are collaborating to deliver a collision avoidance system designed to enhance safety for heavy mobile equipment operations without the need for tags or identifiers.

The system uses an array of technologies and a predictive algorithm to monitor and analyse interactions between vehicles and personnel with centimetre-level precision. By proactively identifying potential hazards and collisions before they occur, the system is able to provide real-time alerts.

Centralising data on a unified platform, the system acts as a bridge between field personnel and decision-makers, offering situational awareness and enhanced site-wide safety.

Aptella product manager for mining Denzil Khan said a standout feature of Torsa technology is its ability to minimise false alerts.

“The beauty of Torsa is the multi-sensor approach; that is, intelligently processing sensor data to give accurate alerts, ensuring operators trust the technology, and avoiding alert fatigue or unnecessary frustration,” Khan told Australian Mining.

“Torsa’s intelligent processing capabilities allow it to adapt to various operational scenarios.

“This level of sophistication not only enhances safety but streamlines operations, reducing unnecessary distractions for operators that have previously caused frustration and inefficient use of time.”

Torsa chief executive officer Juan Raúl Santana called the system “a breakthrough in safety technology”.

“It has the potential to save lives by significantly improving safety standards across various domains,” Santana told Australian Mining.

“Our system is unique in its ability to detect non-metallic obstacles, including rocks, quarrying fronts and berms, thanks to advanced LiDAR (light detection and ranging) technology.”

Aptella executive manager of mining Andrew Granger also believes the Torsa technology marks a pivotal shift for the sector.

“It’s well documented that fatalities and incidents have occurred in mine sites across Australia. I think anyone that has been to a mine or works in mining knows the sheer size and enormity of these risks,” Granger told Australian Mining. “While it can be accepted that it is a dangerous environment, it cannot be accepted that we’re not doing anything about it.”

Another key benefit of Torsa’s technology is its ability to adapt to diverse conditions.

It provides customisable alerts and adaptive responses tailored to varying environments, aiming to enhance safety and operational efficiency. This flexibility can help to improve safety and contribute to optimised workflows, leading to increased productivity and cost savings.

Certified to levels seven, eight and nine, Torsa’s collision avoidance system offers full intervention control, customisable to different site requirements and asset types, including draglines, dozers, haul trucks, and light vehicles.

“Our goal is to create universally applicable systems, which is why we actively engage with industry forums and standards bodies,” Santana said.

With its extensive network across Australia, New Zealand and south-east Asia, Aptella, supported by Mitsui & Co., plans to provide comprehensive sales, deployment, training, and technical support under the distribution agreement with Torsa.

“Torsa’s collision avoidance system enhances our safety portfolio and integrates seamlessly with our machine guidance and fleet management solutions,” Granger said.

Granger is confident the industry isn’t slowing down anytime soon, meaning it is crucial the sector is made as sustainable as possible for future generations.

“Often in mining it’s an environment where multiple generations have been in the sector,” he said. “I think technology makes that hugely exciting for the modern generation.

“Systems like these mean that maybe you’re not a truck driver anymore because in the future that’s an autonomous system, but perhaps you’re working on the technical side, running and managing these state-of-the-art systems.”

According to Granger, Torsa’s collision avoidance technology allows operators to confidently address environmental challenges while safeguarding their workforce.

“The technology not only signifies a major step forward in safety practices but also promises improved operational efficiency and sustainability across the sector,” he said.

“For mining professionals and stakeholders, embracing Torsa technology is not just an option; it is a necessary step towards a safer and more efficient mining operation.”

This feature appeared in the October 2024 issue of Australian Mining.