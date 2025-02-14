Join the underground revolution with Micromine

Image: Micromine

Micromine has announced the official launch of Micromine Advance, a dedicated underground mine planning solution crafted to help engineers create realistic and detail-driven plans.

Developed through extensive research, real-world testing, and collaboration with underground mining professionals, Micromine Advance is purpose-built to model underground environments with unmatched precision.

“Micromine Advance is more than just a new product; it’s a revolutionary leap in underground mine planning,” Micromine chief executive officer Andrew Birch said.

“Purpose-built for underground metals projects, Micromine Advance leverages cutting-edge technology, innovative design principles, and user-friendly workflows to tackle the unique challenges of underground mine planning.

“Advance blends the best of Micromine’s trusted mine planning solutions – Alastri for open-pit metals and Spry for soft rock – with insights from seasoned underground mine engineers to create a tailored solution specifically for underground mine planning.”

Micromine Advance empowers mining engineers with confidence in their mine plans in three key ways:

Plans that back you, not break you: Advance’s unique design philosophy ensures every plan is grounded in real-world feasibility. The resource-driven, bottom-up approach delivers reliable, theoretically sound and operationally achievable schedules. Bold choices made fast and made right : A centralised working environment that eliminates fragmented project structures and disconnected data sources. Create, compare, and optimise scenarios, visualise options in real-time, and make strategic decisions with clarity and confidence. A clear path to team success: Powerful and easy-to-use, Advance’s guided workflows accelerate adoption for new users, ensuring teams maintain consistency and quality across outputs.

Birch said the launch of Micromine Advance further strengthens Micromine’s integrated suite of solutions.

“Designed to support every stage of the mining lifecycle – from early exploration to resource estimation, mine design, planning, production management, and data analytics – Micromine empowers teams with accurate insights, streamlined operations, and seamless collaboration,” he said.

“Whether for junior explorers or large-scale enterprises, Micromine solutions drive better outcomes for projects, organisations, and users.”

To learn more about Micromine Advance, visit the Micromine website.

Subscribe to Australian Mining and receive the latest news on product announcements, industry developments, commodities and more.