Join the change-makers at GRX25 in Brisbane

Image: Austmine

Peak bodies Austmine and AusIMM join forces to deliver an industry-led conference and exhibition experience in 2025.

Executives from Australia’s top mining and resources companies have gathered to celebrate the launch of an exciting industry-led conference and exhibition, the Global Resources Innovation Expo (GRX25), to be held in Brisbane in May 2025.

GRX25 is a strategic collaboration between leading peak bodies in the resources sector, Austmine and AusIMM. The partnership is dedicated to bringing together global leaders, innovators and professionals in the mining and METS (mining equipment, technology, and services) sectors to mobilise and accelerate a sustainable, technology-led future for the global resources industry.

An evolution of the highly successful and longstanding Austmine Conference, GRX25 will be held in Brisbane from May 20–22 2025 and is set to become an annual gathering.

GRX25 will showcase Australia’s leadership in technology with a key focus on exploring innovative solutions set to shape the future of the resources sector globally.

It is anticipated that 2000 delegates and 150 companies will take part in the inaugural GRX25 program incorporating a plenary conference, exhibition, networking, awards and industry leaders dinner. Professionals from complementary sectors including space, defence, manufacturing, research, education, and government are also expected to attend.

Austmine’s prestigious industry awards program will be expanded to recognise and celebrate the most innovative and successful METS and mining companies and individuals who are breaking new ground across the country and around the world.

The combined reach and expertise of Austmine and AusIMM will grow GRX25 into a truly ‘by industry for industry’ event, championing innovation and encouraging participation from across the sector.

“We are very proud that our Austmine Conference has become the leading innovation conference on the global mining calendar,” Austmine chief executive officer (CEO) Christine Gibbs Stewart said.

“Since its inception in 2005, we have showcased world-leading METS organisations with a directed focus on driving the importance of innovation in our industry. Our partnership with the AusIMM allows us to amplify aligned messages and offer greater relevance to a global audience. Through this collaboration, we are uniting our powerful communities to drive important conversations, showcase innovation, and elevate the industry to greater heights.”

AusIMM CEO Stephen Durkin echoed similar sentiments.

“We are excited about elevating our partnership with Austmine to deliver an industry-led, innovation focussed event that showcases Australia’s world-class mining and METS sector to a global audience,” Durkin said.

“As leading peak bodies, GRX25 has been developed for the benefit of AusIMM and Austmine members and the broader resources industry. This annual event will bring our community together to connect, collaborate, innovate, and lead the transition to a sustainable future.”

Exhibitor and sponsorship bookings are now open, along with early bird delegate tickets.

To find out more or subscribe for the latest updates, visit the GRX25 website.

